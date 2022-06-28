“He’s the most arrogant player I’ve ever met in my life”; Benja criticizes striker revealed by Santos and says that in Vila he was ‘fine people’

gabigol was revealed by Santos and lived great moments with the Santos shirt. He had two spells at Alvinegro Praiano, but his move to Flamengo left some fans a little hurt. Mainly also because of some statements made by the player himself when he faces Peixe, either in Vila Belmiro or at Estádio do Maracanã.

A situation passed by the communicator Benjamin Back has had a lot of impact on the web. The presenter of the program “Arena SBT”, which aired in the early hours of this Tuesday (28), brought backstage of some situations and said that shirt 9 is the most arrogant player he has ever met. Benja’s statement has had a lot of repercussion on the web and caught the attention of fans.

“I really liked Gabigol. As a player, he is indisputable, he is part of the national team in Flamengo’s history. I would like Gabigol on my team. As much as he is going through a bad phase, I think Gabigol plays a lot. But he’s the most arrogant player I’ve ever met. I had never met a player as arrogant as Gabigol. And he wasn’t. Very fine people when I interviewed him in Santos“, said Benja before concluding.

“When I went to interview in the Libertadores final, he was the only Flamengo player who didn’t want to be interviewed. I said: ‘it’s not for me, you’re talking for Brazil, for the Flamengo fans’. It was arrogant. I’ve seen him in a mall in Rio de Janeiro and a bad will to take pictures with people. He’s the most arrogant player I’ve ever met.”, added the presenter.

Gabriel has always been criticized by the press and even some fans for his behavior on and off the field.. Many question that he needs to focus more on football and not music, etc. On the other hand, the player insists that he will follow his life in the same way, regardless of criticism.