Hospital talks about leaking information about the actress

Hospital Brasil, where Klara Castanho gave birth to a child as a result of the rape she suffered, spoke about the leak of information about the case of the 21-year-old actress, who left the health unit belonging to the D’Or São Luiz network, the largest in Rio de Janeiro.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @klarafgcastanho

According to Hospital Brasil, D’Or São Luiz will investigate the conduct of the health professionals involved in Klara Castanho’s care.

“Hospital Brasil’s principle is to preserve the privacy of its patients as well as the confidentiality of information in the medical record. The hospital sympathizes with the patient and family members and informs that it has opened an internal investigation to investigate this fact.

The company reports that it is internally investigating the facts contained in the message released by the actress in an open letter on social networks.

The nurse who Klara claimed to have threatened her, saying she could make her decision to donate the baby the result of rape public, is now the subject of an investigation by the Federal Nursing Council (Confen)

In a note on Sunday afternoon, Cofen expressed “deep solidarity with actress Klara Castanho, who, after being a victim of sexual violence, had her right to privacy violated, during the process of voluntary delivery for adoption, as guaranteed by the Child Statute. and Adolescents (ECA)”, and stated that “it will take all appropriate measures to identify those responsible for leaking confidential information relevant to the case.”

“The basic principle of Nursing is trust. Therefore, the health professional who violates the patient’s privacy in any circumstance commits a crime and ethically attacks the profession, as provided for in Art. 82 of the Code of Ethics for Nursing Professionals. Cases like this must be strictly punished, so that they do not happen again,” he stressed.

The Council also criticized the improper disclosure of the case in the press. “In the same way, communicators who misrepresent the social function of journalism to destroy people’s lives must be execrated. Private life is not a public matter.”

“Like Klara, millions of Brazilian women are victims of sexual violence every year and do not find the welcome they are entitled to. They are judged, outraged and abandoned, with consequences for life. This case reflects a much deeper problem, which Brazilian society needs to face. As a predominantly female workforce, Nursing feels firsthand what gender violence is”, says a note.

“May the revolt provoked by the Klara Castanho case really serve for real change. Women need to have their reproductive rights respected and attended to. Brazilian society cannot continue torturing women like her. Cofen and Nursing are with Klara and with women victims of violence, against bad professionals and against machismo. We are with all women”, concluded the council.

Understand the case:

Last Saturday, 25, actress Klara Castanho, 21, revealed that she was raped and gave the baby up for adoption, as permitted by law.

She stated that she wanted to keep the case confidential because it was an intimate and painful forum issue, but that it ended up being exposed by a live by Antonia Fontanelle and by columnist Leo Dias. The matter reverberated on social media and the case generated commotion in Brazil.

Below, read the letter written by actress Karla Castanho about the case: