How are Abreu e Lima’s 10 thousand jobs and R$ 5 billion?

This Monday (27th), the Petrobras confirmed the resumption of the sale gives Abreu e Lima Refinery (Rnest), located in Suape, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife. With the announcement, doubts grow around the investments promised by the state-owned company for the completion of the second refining train of Rnest, which is expected to invest BRL 5 million and the possibility of generating 10,000 jobs at the refinery by 2026.

Petrobras had already tried to sell Rnest before, but was unsuccessful. Since 2019, the refinery – the state-owned’s most modern and considered the most expensive in the world – has not generated interest from buyers.

One of the ‘details’ that contribute to the lack of interest in the purchase is the lack of completion of Rnest’s second refining train, which results in the production of half of its capacity.

The Abreu e Lima Refinery has been in operation for seven years and is the most modern in the country. last refining unit delivered by Petrobras, it cost US$18.5 billion, according to Petrobras. The amount, however, was pointed out in the car wash operation with an overprice of 566% due to the payment of fees.

The cost, although the unit until today only operates with the production of 130 thousand barrels per day (1st train), placed the enterprise as the most expensive of its kind in the world, even with a performance that corresponds to 5% of the total refining capacity. of oil in the country.

With the second refining train, production would double, and could represent 10% of refining throughout the country. The purchase could guarantee a good share of the market to the new owner, but there was no one who wanted to commit until the refinery had reached its maximum capacity.

Aware of this, Petrobras confirmed, at the end of last year, the maintenance of investments for the conclusion of the second refining train, only after completing the sale.

In the five-year plan – from 2022 to 2026 – the state-owned company has committed to investing around R$ 5 million (US$ 1 billion) for the completion of the refinery. The announcement came associated with the information that this would bring 10 thousand jobs for the State – a sample of the power to generate employment that, at the beginning of the last decade, the construction of the refinery concentrated in Pernambuco. Now, with the resumption of the sale, questions arise about the effective realization of the investments.

Questioned by JC about the planned investments, Petrobras reinforced that in the presentation of the PE 2022-2026, director Rodrigo Araujo commented on the topic. He explained that the construction of Train 2 would be to “add value and capture in the divestment process”.

In other words, Petrobras is committed to investing in the middle of the sale process, to add value to the already expensive refinery, and to make it interesting in the eyes of those who intend to invest.

In this regard, companies in the oil and gas sector with annual gross revenue, in 2021, of more than US$3.0 billion that own and operate production, refining, transportation, logistics, retail, sale or distribution of oil and/or or its derivatives.

Financial and other investors may also qualify, whether they are investors or economic groups with at least US$1 billion in assets under management or control.

“With regard to Rnest, we are forecasting the continuation of projects to increase the capacity of Train 1, and completion of the construction of Train 2, with aggregation of capacity of around 145 thousand barrels per day. And, with that, our reasoning, our understanding, is that we continue this project, which adds value, which we can capture in the divestment process’, reinforced Petrobras in reference to the speech of director Rodrigo Araujo.

Even so, the state-owned company still does not present deadlines for the announced investments.