How did Gloria Perez get involved in the case? Understand

Last Saturday (25), after constant pressure and exposure, the actress klara brown revealed through an open letter that it had been rape victim, leading to an unwanted pregnancy. With that, she decided to hand the child over to adoption.

Klara’s statement came only after the exposure of the case, made by Antonia Fontenelle. In the open letter, klara brown mentions that she was contacted by a “columnist” shortly after giving birth, who had received the confidential information.

Who leaked Klara Castanho’s story?

After confirmation of the actress who became pregnant as a result of the rape, Leo Dias went public with details about the case – which generated a new wave of criticism.

In addition, a video was circulated again in which the journalist participates in the program The Night, with Danilo Gentili, and supposedly talks about the case without naming names.

In the program, aired on the 16th, Leo Dias says that he knew “unbelievable”. “I’ve been through a dilemma recently, very recently, this month. It’s an unbelievable thing, something that society questions itself many times, but it involves an actress… It’s too heavy“, he declared.

Asked if the story was similar to the ‘surubão de Noronha’, Leo Dias denied it, saying that it was something “very dense”. “Karma will be great“, he fired. “It has an unbelievable plot history. But the bill will come.”

DISGUSTED! Léo Dias talked about this case of Klara Castanho on Danilo Gentili's program: "The karma will be great".

Gloria Perez and Klara Castanho case

Who was involved in the case klara brown was the author of novels Glória Perez. That’s because she was connected to her Twitter profile when she decided to research the subject.

Glória Perez, however, confused the Google tab with the tweet box, and wrote commenting on a publication that detonated Antônia. “Data bb klara,” she said.

After this publication, many comments complaining about the attitude of Glory in view of the exposure of the private life of klara brown emerged.