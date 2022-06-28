How is the PT doing in the only state where it tries to re-elect the governor

the governor Fatima Bezerra (PT) is the favorite to be re-elected to the government of large northern river, according to research released this Tuesday, 28, by the Real Time Big Data Institute. The survey puts PT in front with 39% of voting intentions, followed by the senator Styvenson Valentine (We Can)with 14%, and Fabio Dantas (SD), which has 12%. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

The state is the only one where the PT will run for reelection with the same governor. The party also seeks to remain in the government of Piauí, but there the campaign is for Rafael Fonteles to succeed Wellington Dias.

Below the trio of leaders are Clorisa Linhares (PMB)with 3%, Wesli Natal Zuera (DC) and Rosalia Fernandes (PSTU)both with 1%, and Danniel Morais (PSOL), which did not score. There are 17% white and null and 13% who do not know or did not respond.

Senate

The protagonists for the dispute for a seat in the Senate are the former mayor of Natal, Carlos Eduardo Alves (PDT)and the former minister of the Bolsonaro government, Rogerio Marinho (PL). The two are tied on the margin of error — Alves has 26% and Marinho has 22%.

Rafael Motta (PSB) comes right behind with 13%. complete the survey Ney Lopes (PMB)with 3%, Freitas Junior (PSOL)with 1%, and Dario Barbosa (PSTU), which did not score. There are still 19% white and null and 16% who do not know or have not responded.

Real Time Big Data heard 1,500 people between June 25th and 26th, and registered the survey with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number RN-01637/2022.