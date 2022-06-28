How Maria Beltrão debuts in a new phase of Globo

“On the 7th I’m going to have breakfast with Ana Maria Braga, and that’s the most important thing I have to say. And there will be carrot cake because I asked for it.”

These were the first phrases said by Maria Beltrão when she presented herself to a group of journalists at a press conference in São Paulo, as an official member of TV Globo’s entertainment team. And if the way she drew smiles from this audience is any indication, the new professional challenge is off to a good start.

From the next 9th, the journalist assumes the position of one of the presenters of “É de Casa”, a role that she will share with Talitha Morete, Thiago Oliveira and Rita Batista. For this, she recently left GloboNews’ “Estúdio i”. The journalist had been with the news station for 25 years.

Now, Beltrão claims to face the new stage of his career with nervousness, which he reinforces to be of great responsibility. Even so, in each of his speeches, the mannerisms that conquered the audience of the closed channel can be seen.

“I’m very nervous, very excited and very happy,” he declared. “I was in my comfort zone (…), and now I feel the same emotion I felt when I entered Globo for the first time and saw Monica Waldvogel, Bial… Now I see myself rejuvenated! in the middle of menopause… I couldn’t say menopause, right? But I’m excited, happy, excited, very scared. I’ve been having nightmares for a month.”

Lightness and a new audience

Faced with a new audience and schedule, the journalist reinforces that it is important to adapt to what is required by a program such as “É de Casa”, but without losing its identity.

“It’s good, lightness is my brand”, he emphasizes. “I’m going to a program that has this lightness as its trademark. Because Saturday morning can’t be different, people are waking up, starting the weekend. The program’s language is light, it communicates well.”

To understand such language, Maria did a job of observation.

“It’s fascinating, because I watch ‘É de Casa’ and do the exercise of understanding how the time slot behaves as a program”, he reveals.

“This program is a champion of ratings and people love this team of presenters. So, the responsibility is huge. The aliens are us. now I’m going to talk to a much wider audience and take classes that I didn’t cover so much at GloboNews. I have to change my chip, I have to learn a lot. I try to learn, but this also goes through the filter of me always being Maria, and I’ll get my way with things.”

And the kitchen at ‘É de Casa’?

Thiago Oliveira, Maria Beltrão, Rita Batista and Talitha Morete are the new presenters of ‘É de Casa’ Image: Kelly Fuzaro/TV Globo

Even with so many expectations about the launch of the new phase of the morning program, Maria Beltrão’s great expectation in her debut is to keep the scenario up and that the public receives her well.

“We talked a lot behind the scenes, so my expectation is to see this chemistry in the air, my son, I can’t take it anymore! I can’t wait any longer for July 9”, she confesses, in a good mood.

“I can’t stand it! And I hope you have patience with me, because the public doesn’t know me that much. But my biggest expectation is not to destroy the kitchen of ‘É de Casa’. … but there’s rehearsal and two guardian angels that don’t appear on air.”

fall and get up

On air for just over five hours on Saturday mornings, starting at 6:50 am, ‘É de Casa’ features light themes and seeks to create entertainment with information for all age groups. Therefore, Beltrão believes that his experience in daily journalism will be his great differential.

“What people can expect from me is that I am that. People will look at me and say: ‘Guys, this woman is that.’ imperfect, doing stupid things, making mistakes… and having to get up.”

“The truth is not just about passing the truth, it’s about the person looking and saying: ‘Okay, that’s what this woman is’. And that’s a quality of mine, without false modesty. And that goes for good or for bad, I’m terrified here thinking about the amount of nonsense I’ve already said. But that’s what Maria is all about.”

The improvisation in the air

For 25 years at GloboNews, Maria Beltrão starts presenting ‘É de Casa’ Image: Kelly Fuzaro/TV Globo

Protagonist of memes that have already gone viral with their gaffes in “Estúdio i”, Beltrão says that the game of waist to get back up in the face of an improvisation is one of his differentials.

“I’m good at long coverage, especially when we have news at the last minute. GloboNews gave me the possibility to spend hours on an event that just happened. I hope that some tragedy doesn’t happen, but I bring this experience.”

As for such memes and slips, she claims to face reactions with ease — whenever possible.

“People talk, they will always talk. When I see that it’s a criticism, there’s no problem, it’s for us to grow. I get worried sometimes, like when I hit Thiago. The first time we had dinner, I gave like four slaps on him, I’m clingy. You have to be careful with what you say, we’re in a very crazy world. I learned to differentiate with who you can argue or grow up with and when that is absolutely warlike and destructive”, he concludes.