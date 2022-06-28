How the world’s most expensive drug is applied

“What if I drop it? What if I miss a drop?” The fear of health professionals at a hospital in Curitiba, Paraná, is understandable: what would happen to them if they wereted the contents of Zolgensma, a drug that costs R$ 6.5 million?

The drug, which was transported in an armored car, is stored in a secret place until it can finally be applied to children with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy), a rare genetic disease that paralyzes the muscles of newborns, leading most of them to death.

The security scheme for the application of the “most expensive drug in the world” is just one of the chapters on Zolgensma, a drug so expensive that it can derail the budget of entire cities, as UOL showed yesterday in a report on the impact of the incorporation of this and other high-cost drugs to the SUS (Unified Health System).

The security scheme, from transport to the application of the medicine, is a ritual at the Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, in Curitiba, a national reference in pediatric care and the second in the country to administer Zolgensma to a patient, in September 2020.

The person responsible for that application was the neuropediatrician Adriana Banzato, who had already followed the treatment with Zolgensma in another 30 children in Curitiba.

Adriana Banzzatto Ortega, neuropediatrician at Pequeno Principe Pediatric Hospital, in Curitiba Image: Theo Marques/UOL

It was the morning of May when Banzato applied Zolgensma to a patient hospitalized at the Erastinho Hospital, also in the capital of Paraná. In the afternoon, back at Pequeno Príncipe, she received the UOL for an interview.

“How much is a life worth?”, she replied, when asked about the cost-benefit of the drug. “Thinking only about the money, how much is this patient going to cost society? [com AME] must have full-time treatment for life. The cost of this to society and the family is much greater than the cost of the medicine.”

Banzato is clearly in favor of funding treatment with Zolgensma by the power public and by health plan operators to those who need it. She said that the drug brings important improvements to the quality of life of children with SMA. And he ensured that all treated patients improved after receiving the medication.

Bottle containing the “World’s Most Expensive Medicine” Image: Disclosure

She, by the way, was invited by Novartis, the laboratory that developed Zolgensma, to present her experience with the use of the drug at the launch event in the Brazilian market; a kind of conference funded by the company that took place in Brasília at the end of May.

There, according to Banzato, medical professionals discussed details about patients treated with Zolgensma and the correct application of the drug — relatively simple, despite the cost of each dose.

Banzato explained that Zolgensma is a liquid that comes in small vials, 5.5 ml or 8.3 ml each, sent directly from Novartis to the hospital where the patient will receive the treatment. Each patient receives between 40 ml to 80 ml of the medicine, depending on size and weight. The laboratory calculates how many vials are needed to compose this amount of medicine and sends them packed in a box.

The medicines arrive at the hospital under security. According to Banzato, armored cars were once used to transport the Zolgensma, but ended up being abandoned because they drew too much attention. Also for safety reasons, Pequeno Príncipe does not inform the place where the medicine is stored until it is applied to the patient.

Zolgensma is placed in a syringe to be applied through a tube Image: Disclosure

From Zolgensma’s arrival to the application, it takes a while. The medicine is transported and arrives frozen at minus 60º C. It takes 24 hours to enter a liquid state. There, their vials can be opened and their contents can fill the syringes that will take the medicine from the hospital pharmacy to the bed where the patient will receive the medicine.

“In conversations, the pharmacy staff reports a concern: ‘Oh, what if I drop it?’, ‘Oh, and if I lose a drop?’, said Banzato. They go through training and certification to handle it.”

The contents of Zolgensma syringes are inserted into the patient’s body through a catheter into a vein, similar to that used in the application of serums and other conventional medicines. To receive the medication against EB, however, it is necessary to be admitted to a hospital bed.

Banzato said that there are hospitals that only give Zolgensma to patients who were admitted the day before, and they are discharged only one day after the procedure. Other hospital centers require only an hour of prior admission and release takes place on the same day.

The length of stay, she explained, varies according to the protocol of each hospital and the evolution of each patient. The cost of applying Zolgensma —which is not included in the price of the drug— changes based on these indicators.

According to Banzato, the extra expense hardly exceeds 1% of the cost of the medicine – which can reach more than R$ 100 thousand. Even so, this hardly comes out of the patients’ pockets, since court decisions obliging the State to provide Zolgensma to those who have AME determine that hospitalization and application are also paid for.

The doctor pointed out that not all SMA patients can receive Zolgensma. Because of the way the drug works, it is necessary to verify, in previous exams, that the child is able to be treated with the drug.

Pequeno Principe Hospital, reference in the application of Zolgensma, the “most expensive medicine in the world” Image: Theo Marques/UOL

The novelty of Zolgensma is that it is a genetic type treatment. The drug inserts a piece of a gene into the SMA patient’s cells to produce a protein essential for the survival of neurons.

As children with SMA do not have the gene that produces this protein, neurons begin to die. The patient is losing movement. Then comes atrophy.

To insert the protein-producing gene into the body of sick children, Zolgensma uses a virus, called AAV9, present in the air and harmless to humans. In the laboratory, the “content” of the virus is removed from its “shell”. The gene that produces the protein that is missing in the body of those who have SMA is inserted into this envelope.

When this modified virus enters the human body, it looks for cells to “infect”. Upon finding them, it attaches itself to them, very close to the original genes of the sick patient. The organism then produces antibodies to fight the virus and destroy its “shell”, releasing the contents.

This gene positions itself in such a way next to the DNA that it starts to function as if it were the organism’s own forever, and the protein begins to be produced.

It turns out that, in some cases, this approach does not work. As AAV9 circulates freely through the air, it is natural for people to develop antibodies against it. This can cause the body to immediately react to the virus, which is fought off and killed before it even releases the gene into the cell.

Therefore, Banzato explained that only patients whose exams attest to the absence of antibodies against AVV9 in their body are prescribed Zolgensma. Children up to two years old usually do not have the antibodies yet and therefore age is considered the limit for treatment with the drug.

However, Banzato told the UOL who has already treated a 7-year-old patient. And the results were positive. “There are patients who feel the first changes two or three days after the application,” she said. “Within 30 days, it is already possible to verify a gain in strength in movements.”

The neuropediatrician said that Zolgensma prevents neurons from dying due to lack of the protein, but has no effect on cells that have already died. Therefore, the earlier the SMA diagnosis and treatment, the better. Fewer disease sequelae.

About the treatment, she said she knows of no cases of permanent side effects. There are patients with liver inflammation days after application of the drug, but this is resolved with other drugs. SMA, in turn, is controlled for life. “You took Zolgensma once, you start making the protein forever,” she concluded.