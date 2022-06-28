‘I felt like nothing’, says mother of 11-year-old girl who was denied abortion

posted on 06/27/2022 18:27



Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer tried to convince an 11-year-old who was raped not to have a legal abortion – (Credit: TJSC Disclosure)

“I felt like nothing, because I couldn’t make a decision for my daughter’s life, for her life, for her going home,” said the mother of the 11-year-old girl who was raped and was even denied an abortion by the court. . “I was not heard.” The woman, who has not been identified, gave an interview to Fantastic which was broadcast on the night of this Sunday, 26.

The Justice of Santa Catarina had denied that the rape victim performed an authorized abortion. In an order issued on June 1, judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, from the 1st Civil Court of Tijucas, 50 kilometers from Florianópolis, decided to keep the child in a shelter with the aim of keeping her away from the possible perpetrator of the sexual assault and also to prevent the girl’s mother, who is legally responsible for the daughter, from carrying out the decision to terminate the pregnancy.

The case gained national repercussion last Monday, 20, after disclosing the recording of a hearing held on May 9. In the recording, the mother seems desperate and asks for her daughter to return home.

“It was very difficult. I cried, I despaired, I screamed inside the Forum”, he recalls. “Because he was a being above me. A law above me.”

In the leaked video, the judge asks the girl if she would “bear” keeping the pregnancy for a few more weeks. “I think I should answer for her, not her. She is a child. She is very immature”, pondered the mother. “If they wanted to preserve my daughter so much, it was something that shouldn’t be asked of her.”

Being away from her daughter, she said, was one of the “most difficult moments” of her life. “Every day I cried. When I went to visit, she cried and asked to go home,” she said. “I have to tell her daughter, now the mother can’t do anything’. That hurt a lot.”

On Tuesday, the 21st, the girl received authorization to return home, granted by the judge Cláudia Lambert de Faria. On Wednesday, the 22nd, she had her pregnancy terminated – which is provided for by law in the case of rape.

“I am grateful for my daughter’s health, which is fine,” the mother said. “I’m not going to say I’m happy. I’m not happy. We’re still going through a very complicated process.”

the case

Proceeding in court secrecy, the case gained national repercussion last Monday, 20th, after disclosing the recording of a hearing held on May 9, which shows Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, then at the 1st Civil Court of Tijucas, and prosecutor Mirela Dutra Alberton suggesting to the victim, then 10 years old, that she sustain the pregnancy for a few more weeks for an early delivery, in order to safeguard the baby.

The magistrate had prevented the child from having an abortion, which is allowed by Brazilian law in cases of rape. Joana claimed that, after 22 weeks of pregnancy – the child was 29 weeks old at the time of the judge’s analysis -, the termination of the pregnancy would be considered a homicide against the fetus. The judge is no longer at the forefront of the case because she was promoted and no longer works in the District of Tijucas. The promotion was granted before the disclosure of the case. Sought, the judge declined to give any statement about the episode.

“How long would you accept to keep the baby in your belly for us to finish training him, give the medicines for his little lung to mature so we can do the removal for someone else to take care of?”, the judge asked the girl, who replied, “I don’t know”. The magistrate, however, insisted: “If your health could support it (the pregnancy), would you be able to stay a little longer with the baby? Another two or three weeks?”. The girl then consents. “Yea”.

The video that shows Joana Ribeiro Zimmer defending the idea of ​​the rape victim not interrupting the pregnancy – a desire expressed by the child and her mother, who is legally responsible for her daughter – was released in a report published by the portal Catarinasin conjunction with the website The Intercept Brazil.

In a direct dialogue with the mother, the judge stated that there are about 30,000 couples who “want the baby”. “This sadness for you and your daughter is the happiness of a couple”, said the magistrate. “It’s a joy because they’re not going through what I’m going through,” replied the child’s mother.

In the decision, the magistrate relied on the definitions of abortion established by the World Health Organization (WHO). “I remember that the Legal Framework for Early Childhood is in force in Brazil, which makes clear the protection of the baby from pregnancy, hence the legal strengthening of the interpretation of the authorization of the Penal Code by the literalness of the word abortion contained there, as a concept that, according to the entity , is only considered up to 22 weeks or 500g of the baby.”

However, the WHO does not mention pregnancy duration limits in its new abortion guidelines released in March. The organization, however, emphasizes that “pregnancy can be safely terminated regardless of gestational age”, and further states that denying an abortion because of the length of gestation “may result in the unwanted continuation of the pregnancy”, something that would be ” inconsistent with a requirement in international human rights law”.

In the decision that allowed the child to return home, judge Cláudia Lambert took into account the magistrate’s dialogue with the mother. “At the hearing”, says the judge, “it was possible to observe the great concern and suffering of the mother (mother), seeing her daughter sheltered in such a difficult moment of her life”. In the conversation, the girl’s mother tells Joana Ribeiro Zimmer that one last request she would like to make to the magistrate was to allow her daughter to return to the family home.

The mother’s appeal, however, was denied by Joana Ribeiro Zimmer. On the 1st, the judge issued an order determining the girl’s stay in a foster home, and justified the decision on the grounds that, at home, the girl could undergo the abortion procedure. “If at the beginning of the protective measure the reason for the institutional reception was the presence of suspected men in the house, the fact is that, from now on, the risk is that the mother will carry out some procedure to operate the death of the baby”, wrote the magistrate.

The girl was raped when she was 10 years old. The girl’s mother discovered the case only at the 22nd week of pregnancy and took her to a University Hospital Professor Polydoro Ernani de São Thiago (HU), in Florianópolis, under the guidance of the Guardianship Council. At the unit, the girl underwent tests, but did not have the abortion procedure performed because the hospital rules only allow the interruption of pregnancy until the 20th week.

Days later, according to a report by the The Intercept and from the portal Catarinas, the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina filed a precautionary action asking for the institutional reception of the child. In hearings held at the Tijucas Forum, on May 17 and 23, doctors from the University Hospital claimed that the child was, so far, showing signs of a risk-free pregnancy.

Both the Court of Justice and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, both from Santa Catarina, stated that the General Corregedoria of each body will investigate the facts of the episode.