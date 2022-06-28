‘I saw a lot of people injured, people burned,’ says survivor of Russian shopping mall attack in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

During this Monday (27), a mall was hit in the city of Kremenchuk, Ukraine, the explosion was attributed to a Russian missile that would have been launched at the scene. The death toll has increased since then. In the last update of this report, the emergency services had confirmed 18 fatalities.
Firefighters and soldiers still searched for survivors. Authorities said 36 people were still missing.
“I saw many people injured, people burned, some covered in blood. One girl fell and we helped her to pull her up. She kept falling and losing consciousness, but we tried to help her,” said Mykola Mykhailets, one of the survivors.
Ukrainian rescuers sit on the sidewalk after spending hours searching for survivors in Kremenchuk — Photo: Anna Voitenko/REUTERS
Exhausted-looking firefighters sat on a curb after a night of fighting the blaze and looking for survivors, mostly to no avail. Oleksandr, dousing his face with a bottle of water on the bench, said his team had worked all night digging through the rubble.
“We took out five bodies. We didn’t find anyone alive,” he said.
Aerial footage shows mall destroyed during Ukraine attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in the attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, far from the front lines. He called it “one of the most challenging terrorist attacks in European history”.
Russia said the incident was caused by an attack on a legitimate military target. His Defense Ministry said it fired missiles at a warehouse with Western weapons, where an ammunition explosion caused a fire in the nearby mall.
Ukrainian mall is seen under fire in the city of Kremenchuk
Moscow said the mall was disused and empty at the time of the attack, a claim clearly contradicted by injured survivors such as Ludmyla Mykhailets, 43, who was shopping there with her husband (cited earlier) when the blast threw her into the air.
“I flew headfirst and shrapnel hit my body. The whole place was falling apart,” she said at a nearby public hospital where she was being treated.
Joe Biden (US), Boris Johnson (UK), Fumio Kishida (Japan), Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission), Charles Michel (European Council), Mario Draghi (Italy), Justin Trudeau (Canada), Emmanuel Macron ( France) and Olaf Scholz (Germany) laugh at a table at the G7 summit in Germany, June 26, 2022. — Photo: John MacDougall via AP
Leaders of the main democracies of the Group of Seven (G7), at a summit in Germany, said the attack was “abominable”.
“Russian President (Vladimir) Putin and those responsible will be held accountable,” they said in a joint statement.
Ukraine’s attorney general, Iryna Venediktova, told Reuters that another missile also hit a nearby factory, which was closed and not a military target.
“It’s a question about crimes against humanity,” she said. “I think it’s like a systematic bombing of civilian infrastructure – for what purpose? To scare people, kill people to terrorize our towns and villages.”