“I was afraid of having Alzheimer’s”, says Guta Stresser after memory loss – RecordTV

O Spectacular Sunday spoke with actress Guta Stresser, who made the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis public – a disease that affects 2.8 million people worldwide.

She said that she discovered the problem in 2020, when she noticed something wrong in her daily life. “I was having a hard time getting the choreography and memorizing it, but I always had it easy, it was very easy,” she reveals.

While investigating the cause, she suspected it could be another serious illness. “I was afraid of having Alzheimer’s, I had strange problems, it gave me mood swings and sometimes I forgot words, but it wasn’t a difficult vocabulary”, says Guta.

The diagnosis came after several tests: multiple sclerosis. In the disease, the body’s own immune system attacks the tissue that lines the neurons, causing damage to the brain that can compromise the nervous system.

“The causes of multiple sclerosis involve both genetic factors, in a smaller percentage, and environmental factors, including low sun exposure, vitamin D deficit, obesity, smoking and viral infections”, explains the neurologist at Moriah Hospital, Keila Narimatsu .



See the full report from Spectacular Sunday:



