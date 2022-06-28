Ibovespa future follows the rise of stock markets abroad; China easing encourages investors

The Ibovespa futures opened higher and operates on positive ground in the first trades on Tuesday (28). The index follows the pre-market in New York, after a session of losses the day before. The flexibility for the entry of travelers in China and the maintenance of stimuli by the Asian dragon authorities animate the stock exchanges around the world. But investors remain wary of monetary tightening cycles led by central banks and risks of recession.

At 9:19 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for August was up 0.49%, at 103,410 points.

The commercial dollar retreated 0.07% to R$ 5.230 in the purchase and R$ 5.231 in the sale. The dollar futures for July had a slight drop of 0.21%%, at R$ 5.236.

Futures interest operates higher: DIF23, +0.03 pp, at 13.70%; DIF25, +0.06pp to 12.66%; DIF27, +0.08 pp, at 12.62%; and DIF29, +0.06pp, at 12.75%.

New York futures advance after a Monday of losses on Wall Street. Investors rebalance their portfolios as the end of the quarter approaches. The market will also monitor data such as consumer confidence in June and home prices in April to gauge the health of the economy. Fears of a recession have increased recently as the Federal Reserve tries to fight rising inflation with aggressive rate hikes.

Today, Federal Reserve Chairs in Richmond and San Francisco talk about prospects for the US economy and inflation at different events.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.62%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.54% and 0.46%, respectively.

The new easings in China also give European stocks a boost in trading on Tuesday. But the day is not just of good news for investors on the old continent. Germany’s consumer confidence index, calculated by the GfK institute, dropped from -26.2 points in June to -27.4 in July. The result was lower than expected by analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalwho had expected a drop to -27.0.

The European Central Bank meeting in Portugal enters its second day and the market is looking for new clues about the ECB’s plan to raise interest rates to contain the escalation of inflation.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.72%.

In Hong Kong, shares jumped and the Hang Seng closed up 0.85%. Mainland Chinese stocks also hit a four-month high as Covid-19 restrictions eased. Foreign travelers will only need to be quarantined for seven days after arriving in mainland China, the National Health Commission announced.

Previously, they had to spend 14 to 21 days in centralized quarantine, depending on the city of entry and destination in the country. Chinese authorities also signaled the maintenance of stimulus measures, to soften the economic impact left by recent lockdowns.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index rose 0.66%, closing higher for the fourth day in a row, with energy stocks highlighted.

International oil prices rise for the third day in a row, as the perception grows that the main producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are unlikely to be able to increase production significantly. Meanwhile, political unrest in Libya and Ecuador heightened supply concerns.

The barrel of WTI in New York rose 1.7% to US$ 111.45 and Brent in London advanced more than 2% to US$ 117.

Iron ore prices extend gains from the previous session, as Chinese authorities announced relaxation of restrictions. In the last trades on the Dalian Stock Exchange, it was up 6.31% to 809.00 yuan, equivalent to US$121.01

