Ibovespa has a strong rise and returns to 100 thousand points; Petrobras shares rise more than 6% | Economy

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, closed higher this Monday (27), resuming the level of 100 thousand points, pulled by Vale and Petrobras.

The indicator rose 2.12% to 100,764 points. See more quotes.

On Friday, the stock market closed up 0.6%, at 98,672 points. With today’s result, it started to accumulate a fall of 9.51% in the month and 3.87% in the year.

The dollar, in turn, ended the day down, but above R$5.20.

Council approves Caio Mario Paes de Andrade for Petrobras presidency

What is messing with the markets?

Outside, Wall Street’s major indexes were worsening after a bullish open on Monday, as a rally last week sparked by easing inflation concerns waned. Investors continue to monitor signs of a slowdown in the global economy and a possible more cautious stance by central banks in withdrawing monetary stimulus.

Here, Petrobras shares rose more than 6% after the company’s Board of Directors elected Caio Mário Paes de Andrade as the oil company’s new president. Vale’s shares rose by more than 4%.

The day was marked by a rise in commodities, with a barrel of oil rising nearly 2% and iron ore futures contracts reaching one-week highs on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Monday that the worst moment of inflation in Brazil is over, noting that the country is very close to finishing all the work of raising interest rates to tame the rise in prices.

Two weeks ago, the Central Bank raised the Selic rate by 0.5 percentage point, to 13.25% per year, and said that it foresees a new adjustment, of equal or lesser magnitude, at the August meeting. The monetary authority did not specify at the time whether this would be the last adjustment of the aggressive cycle of monetary tightening started in 2021.

Among the local components with the potential to affect markets, analysts cite the resurgence of fiscal risk and the elections, as well as the prospect of an end to the cycle of interest rate hikes and an expected slowdown in economic growth.

Local fiscal fears have gained strength since Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), rapporteur for the so-called PEC on Fuels, stated that the text will include in the Federal Constitution an increase of 200 reais in the value of Auxílio Brasil, readjustment of the around 70 reais and the creation of a 1,000 reais “truck voucher”.

These are proposals that suggest an increase in public spending in the short term and a possible breach of the spending ceiling, warned analysts at Genial Investimentos in a report.

“More worrying is the offensive of members and supporters of the government to change important structural reforms that were approved in the last six years and that have been fundamental to generate fiscal balance”, they continued, saying they see a threat to the State-owned Companies Law amidst what many see it as political interference in Petrobras.