Images reveal details of ‘mystery crater’ on moon’s surface that puzzled scientists; check records – Metro World News Brasil

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious, and totally out of control, rocket body heading towards a lunar collision late last year.

According to NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the impact occurred on March 4, after detecting the resulting crater.

As detailed by NASA, surprisingly, the crater is actually two, an eastern one (18 meters in diameter) superimposed on a western crater (16 meters in diameter).

The unexpected double crater could indicate that the rocket body had large masses at either end.

Normally, a rocket has mass concentrated at the engine end; the rest of the rocket stage mainly consists of an empty fuel tank.

As the origin of the su body remains uncertain, the dual nature of the crater may indicate its identity.

As detailed by NASA, no other rocket body impact on the Moon has created double craters.

Credit (NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University)

The four craters were somewhat irregular in contour (Apollos 13, 14, 15, 17) and were substantially larger (over 35 meters) than each of the double craters.

Also according to the information, the maximum width (29 meters, about 31.7 yards) of the double crater of the mysterious rocket body was close to that of the S-IVBs. Check out:

Credit (NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University)

Text with information from NASA