In court, Flamengo proposes to cede Maracanã on other dates and Vasco rejects it – 06/27/2022

Flamengo and Vasco did not reach an agreement on the dispute related to the use of Maracanã in a meeting at the Court of Justice. The red-black club, which has the stadium concession together with Fluminense, offered to use the arena on two other dates as compensation for not giving in in the match against Sport. The Vasco board rejected the idea.

With this, the process between the parties will continue and the Justice will decide if Vasco will be able to play on July 3 at Maracanã.

The dispute between the parties began when the Vasco club asked for the transfer of the stadium on this date, but Flamengo rejected it alleging damage to the lawn. Vasco’s argument is that he must have the same right as Flamengo and Fluminense, the stadium’s managers, to use the space. But the club from Gávea understands that there would be damage to the lawn due to continuous use.

The government of the State of Rio is on Vasco’s side, claiming that Flamengo has to give up the stadium.

There was a hearing to try to reconcile the parties. At the meeting, Flamengo presented a document ad Conmebol in which it demands “excellent quality” of lawn with “international standard” for the Libertadores matches, which includes the game on July 6, against Tolima. With that, Flamengo argues that, as there will be a match on the 2nd, Vasco’s game on the 3rd would harm the field.

As compensation, Flamengo offered two dates for Vasco to play at the stadium. But the board of cruzmaltina rejected the proposal. Now, it will be up to the Court to determine who is right.