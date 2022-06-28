in less than 6 months, deaths more than double compared to 2021

Deaths from dengue, a mosquito-borne disease Aedes aegyptiin Brazil more than doubled in less than six months this year compared to the entire year of 2021. According to an epidemiological bulletin released last Friday (24) by the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths recorded was 585 in the period from January to 20 June — the number represents an increase of 138% compared to the whole of last year, when 246 deaths were recorded.

According to the ministry, the states that had the highest number of deaths were São Paulo (200), Santa Catarina (66), Paraná (60), Rio Grande do Sul (57) and Goiás (55). Another 2016 deaths are under investigation.

Also according to the Ministry of Health, until June 20 this year there were 1,172,882 probable cases of dengue, with an incidence rate of 549.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Compared to the same period in 2021, there was an increase of 196%.

For the year 2022, the Midwest Region had the highest incidence rate of dengue, with 1,629.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the South (983.9 cases/100,000 inhab.), Southeast (440, 7 cases/100,000 inhab.), Northeast (284.8 cases/100,000 inhab.) and North (223.2 cases/100,000 inhab.).

Prevention

The Ministry of Health stated that the fight against the dengue mosquito is a continuous and collective task.

The main preventive measures, according to the folder, are the following:

leave the water tank tightly closed and clean it regularly;

remove objects that accumulate water from backyards;

take care of the garbage, keeping materials for recycling in a closed bag and in a covered place;

eliminate plant pot dishes or use a small dish that fits better in the pot;

dispose of used tires at City Hall collection points.

According to the SUS (Unified Health System) guideline, fieldwork to combat the mosquito that transmits dengue is primarily the responsibility of the municipalities.