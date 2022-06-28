In response to the Government of Rio, Consortium again refuses Vasco’s game at Maracanã

The Consortium that manages Maracanã, formed by Fluminense and Flamengo in partnership, responded to the Government of Rio de Janeiro and again refused to hold the match between Vasco and Sport, on July 3, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship, the day after the duel between Tricolor and Corinthians. The management of the stadium contested some information given by the Civil House, the folder in charge of the stadium concession.

The state government had given until noon on Monday for a response. In the document, the Consortium listed the investments in the stadium and contested the existence of a clause in the contract that stipulates the value of the rent at R$ 90 thousand.

Last Friday, Luiz Felipe Monteiro de Barros and Fernando Cunha, president and member of the Inspection and Operation Committee for the Permission to Use the Maracanã Complex, respectively, sent a notification to the consortium’s CEO, Severiano Braga, and the presidencies of Flamengo and Fluminense. . They claimed that “the practice of an unjustified act that results in the prohibition of the use of the Maracanã Complex, especially the Jornalista Mário Filho Stadium, is prohibited”.

The duo states that “such conduct was proven by denying Clube de Regatas Vasco da Gama the right to play the match for the Brazilian Second Division Championship against Sport Clube do Recife on 07/03/2022 in an unjustified manner”. And they requested that “the denial of use be immediately reconsidered, under penalty of imposition of sanctions”.

The Civil House stated that it will open an administrative proceeding and may apply the sanctions provided for in the contract.