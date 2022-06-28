Influenza vaccination can reduce risk of developing Alzheimer’s by 40% – News

People who have received at least one dose of the flu vaccine have a 40% lower risk of developing the flu. Alzheimer’s disease over four years, according to the survey.

The study, signed by scientists from the American UTHealth Houston, compared the risk of disease incidence between people with and without previous vaccination in almost 2 million people aged 65 years and over.

“Influenza vaccination in older adults ‘reduces the risk’ of developing Alzheimer’s over several years, and this protective effect increased with the number of years a person received an annual vaccine,” said one of the study’s signatories, Avram Bukhbinder, in a statement.

The researcher stressed that future research should assess whether the flu vaccine is also associated with the rate of symptom progression in patients who already have Alzheimer’s dementia.

Previous studies have found a decreased risk of dementia associated with previous exposure to several vaccines in adulthood, including those against tetanus, polio and herpes, among others, in addition to the flu shot.

The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, analyzed two groups, each made up of 935,887 people, one vaccinated against the flu and the other not.





Participants were followed for four years. At follow-up visits, it was found that about 5.1% of flu-vaccinated patients developed Alzheimer’s disease, compared with 8.5% of unvaccinated patients.

These results, according to the team, “highlight the strong protective effect of the flu vaccine against Alzheimer’s disease. However, the mechanisms underlying this process require further study.”

Study leader Paul Schulz said, “Since there is evidence that several vaccines can protect against Alzheimer’s disease, we think that this is not a specific effect of the flu vaccine.”

The immune system is complex, and some disorders, such as pneumonia, can activate it in ways that make Alzheimer’s disease worse, but others can do it differently, and one of them protects against this disease, he added.

“Clearly,” he said, “we need to learn more about how the immune system worsens or improves outcomes of this disease.”

In addition, as more time passes since the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine and more follow-up data becomes available, Bukhbinder said it will be worth investigating whether there is a similar association between it and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. .



