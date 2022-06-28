Influenza vaccination is extended to the general public in all municipalities in CE

Vaccination against Influenza (flu) was extended to the general public from this Monday, 27, in all municipalities in Ceará. The Health Department of Ceará (Sesa) reported that people aged six months or older can receive the immunizing agent in all health units in the municipalities in which they reside.

In Fortaleza, the vaccine is offered at 116 health posts, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. On weekends, it is offered at the Paulo Marcelo and Messejana gas stations. To receive the immunizer, it is necessary to present an official document with a photo, in Fortaleza and in other municipalities.

The vaccination campaign against the disease for priority publics began on April 4th and ended on Friday, 24th. However, those who have not yet been vaccinated can look for health units to receive the immunizer, which protects against the severe forms of the disease. According to Sesa, vaccines are available to the entire population while supplies last.

The immunizer can be applied simultaneously to others, including the vaccine against Covid-19, according to Sesa. However, children between the ages of five and 11 should not receive both vaccines at the same time. The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that this public prioritize the vaccine against the new coronavirus and wait 15 days to receive the dose against influenza.

Also according to Sesa, it is also advised that anyone with dengue, zika or chikungunya wait for the resolution of the epidemiological picture of arboviruses to receive the flu vaccine and the others available.

Measles

Also last Friday, the 24th, the measles immunization campaign ended. But the immunizer remains available at all health posts in the state throughout the year for the target audience of the National Vaccination Calendar.

“If you need to take this dose, look for a health unit in your municipality”, recommends the executive secretary of Surveillance and Regulation in Health at Sesa, Sarah Mendes.

Measles vaccination is intended for health workers and children between six months and 4 years, 11 months and 29 days of age.

