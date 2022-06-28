Ireland Baldwin, after US Supreme Court ruling, says she had an abortion and was raped | Pop & Art

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, spoke this Sunday (26) about her experience with abortion and having been raped as a teenager.

In a video published on TikTok, she says that she decided to share her story because of the decision of the United States Supreme Court, which overturned the guarantee of abortion in the country on Friday (24).

“Seeing so many brave women share their stories made me wonder what my life would have been like if I had gotten pregnant and raised a baby during all that was going on back then,” says Baldwin.

She says that, at the time of the abortion, she was dating a boy. “I would say we were very unhappy together. And he made it very clear that he never wanted children or marriage.”

The only child of her parents’ marriage, which ended when she was seven, she says she knows what it’s like to be born between two people “who hate each other”.

“Choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn’t going to work for me. I chose myself, and I would choose myself again. It’s your life. It’s your choice.”

In the video, she also talked more about the rape she suffered years earlier as a teenager. She had already revealed that she was a sexual abuse survivor in a series of Instagram posts in 2019.

Baldwin says he was “completely unconscious” when it happened and that the attack “changed the course of my life”.

“I didn’t tell anyone at the time, not for years. The only person who knew was the nurse who took care of me shortly afterward,” she says. “I kept the secret inside me for years, and because of that, I caused a lot of damage and a lot of pain to myself and the people I love.”