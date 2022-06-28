Ireland Baldwin talks about teenage rape and abortion years later: ‘It’s your choice’; watch

Actress and model Ireland Baldwin said she was raped as a teenager and had an abortion years later. The 26-year-old shared the episodes on her TikTok this Sunday (26). Ireland decided to split the cases after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade, on Friday (24), a decision that regulated abortion across the country.

“I am only now sharing my story because I want other women to feel supported and loved, whether they want to share their own story or not.”began Ireland. “I’m not here to tell this story today, but I was raped as a teenager and was completely unconscious when it happened, and it changed the course of the rest of my life.”continued the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

“I never told anyone at the time, not for years. The only person who knew was a nurse who treated me soon after. And I didn’t even tell my boyfriend at the time. Not for my parents. Nobody”, he confessed. The model explained that not having shared the experience with other people was bad for her: “I kept this secret inside me for years and because of that, a lot of pain and suffering grew inside me. I felt so much guilt for so long that I lost control of my life.”.

Continue after Advertising

Then Ireland described how her life changed after that episode. “I drank a lot more, I partied a lot more, I self-medicated. I was in other abusive and toxic relationships and friendships. I pretty much did everything I could to distract myself.”he confessed.

She reported that her situation would have been much worse if she had become pregnant during the violence: “Seeing so many other brave women sharing their stories made me wonder what my life would have been like had I been pregnant and had I had to raise a baby during what I was going through at the time. Remember, I have medical resources, money and support that many women don’t have access to. It would have been just traumatizing and impossible.”.

In the report, the model recounted another difficult moment in her life. Baldwin admitted that later, during a relationship, she had an abortion. “At another point in my life, when I had a boyfriend, I got pregnant. At that moment, I would say that we were very unhappy together. And he made it clear that he would never want children or marriage. He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship.”he explained.

At the end of the description, she left a message of courage for other women. “I chose having an abortion because I know exactly what it’s like to be born between two people who hated each other. Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? It might be. Maybe not. But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving, supportive partner, would not work for me. I chose myself, and I would choose myself again. Life is yours, the choice is yours”said Ireland. Watch the full story: