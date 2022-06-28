Issued from August, see what the new Identity Card will look like

posted on 06/28/2022 06:00



Inside pages of the new passport, announced by the federal government, have more watermarks to make counterfeiting more difficult; cover of the document, valid for ten years, features stylization of the national flag – (credit: Disclosure)

The federal government launched yesterday, in a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, the new model of the passport and handed over the first two units of the new National Identity Card (CIN). The CIN will be issued from August 4th in a single model, regardless of the state where it is produced, and will have the CPF as a unique identification number. Currently, a single citizen can have up to 27 ID numbers, one in each state and the Federal District. The launch of the new identity card took place in February.

As of August 4, Brazilians who already have a CPF and are residents of Acre, Pernambuco, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, will be able to request the CIN from the Identification Institute of the respective unit. federative. The other states will be able to issue the new model by March 2023.

According to the government, the document will allow easy identification of people with special needs. The replacement of identification documents will be done gradually and free of charge. The current version of the identity card remains valid until 2032.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the CIN will have two versions: one physical and one digital. Physical, on paper (free) or plastic, is the way to ensure citizenship for Brazilians who do not have access to the internet, smartphones or computers. The digital version can be obtained through the Gov.Br application, but only after issuing the physical wallet.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes was one of the first to receive the new identity card. “Brazil received the digital classification of the best digital government in the Americas in the World Bank ranking. And the seventh best digital government in the world and the largest digital government in the Americas, ahead of the United States and Canada”, he said, during the event of launch.

The CNI comes with a QR Code, which can be quickly read by any citizen’s cell phone. This measure helps to verify the authenticity of the document, in addition to knowing if it was stolen or lost. “From the changes, the identity will be the safest document in Brazil and one of the safest in the world”, informed the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Passport

The new Brazilian passport is themed and pays homage to all regions of Brazil through representative icons. On the cover, the novelty is the stylization of the National Flag in dry relief stamped on the right side of the booklet. On the numbered pages, there was a substantial increase in the number of watermarks, from one to 13 different illustrations of the biomes and culture of each location, such as the Amazon, Cerrado, Caatinga, Pantanal and Pampas.

There are even the invisible fluorescent backgrounds. Previously, only the page number varied under exposure to ultraviolet light. On the identification page, a ghost image of the citizen’s photo in black and white was added, in addition to an image of the photo formed by the bearer’s biometric data.

“In addition to being modern, the new passport brings more security items, as some were inserted and others updated”, explained the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres. The devices were conceived in a partnership between the Casa da Moeda, the Federal Police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, taking into account the most modern anti-fraud technology in the world.

The ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), a United Nations institution that standardizes travel documents, recommends that passports be exchanged every 10 years. The security items of the Brazilian document are the same since 2006.

The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic informed that, in relation to the value, there was no change in relation to the procedures for issuance. The Brazilian passport, compared to others, has one of the best cost-benefits in the world. The world average price of passports is in the range of R$ 471 to R$ 628. In Brazil, the price remains at R$ 257.25.

The new model begins to be produced in September 2022, when the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil is celebrated. The validity period of the passport is 10 years.