Itaú BBA cuts forecast for Ibovespa to 110 thousand points at the end of 2022 and reviews stock portfolio

Highlighting its vision for the Brazilian market for the second half of 2022, Itaú BBA reduced its forecast for Ibovespa from 115,000 to 110,000 points at the end of the year, still with a potential for appreciation of 11.5% in relation to closing Friday (24th).

The bank’s research team says that the cut in the estimate reflects a more challenging scenario for Brazilian stocks in the short and medium term, mainly on macro issues, reflected in a higher cost of equity.

However, profit expectations for 2022/2023 have increased, mainly due to higher commodity prices. These are partially offset by the worse outlook for home-based companies.

As such, the bank says it prefers exposure to commodities despite lower global growth due to its very attractive valuation. It also continues to like the big banks and utilities sector (energy and sanitation), given their protection against inflation and high rates of return (IRRs). On the other hand, it has a cautious view on Payments, Technology, Construction, Health and Retail.

Marcelo Sá and Matheus Marques, strategists at the bank, believe that the evolution of inflation and interest rates will define the performance of the stock markets. “We think value stocks will outperform growth stocks in the short term, as inflation is taking longer than expected to fall and the Selic rate may remain high for longer. This challenging environment may continue to encourage capital outflows from the stock market to fixed income”, they point out.

The proximity of the elections should bring more volatility, cites the BBA, pointing out that, in recent months, the federal government and the Brazilian Congress have announced several measures/bills to reduce fuel prices and taxes and, more recently, the increase in the social program “Auxílio Brasil” to R$600 per month, up from R$400 previously. If implemented, they can have a significant impact on inflation and fiscal accounts.

Marques and Sá made some changes to the list of Brazilian stocks, aiming to increase exposure to commodities based on their valuations considered attractive, even assuming a significant price reduction.

“We still see a more difficult scenario for the domestic market due to high interest rates for a longer time, which is putting pressure on economic activity in the short and medium term. “We are also reducing our exposure to high-duration calls. [com um fluxo de caixa mais sensível à alta de juros]because we expect them to continue suffering in the short term”, they point out.

Strategists added Gerdau (GGBR4) and Suzano (SUZB3) to the portfolio, while removing WEG (WEGE3) and Intelbras (INTB3.

For Suzano, the weak performance of the stock and the improvement of fundamentals, supported by higher prices and dynamics of supply and demand, led to this inclusion. “The stock performed in line with the dollar at the beginning of the year, but with the bad environment in June for commodities, mainly with the drop in oil and iron ore prices, they harmed Suzano’s performance, while the dollar appreciated in for the month (up 10.8%)”, he points out.

While the market, including BBA, prefers companies with strong cash generation and robust dividend payments, strategists appreciate the way capital is allocated, taking the opportunity to invest in highly efficient projects, while the current operation benefits from high prices. in cash.

The departure of Intelbras occurs despite a positive view of the company for the long term, as it has a combination of key positioning in solar energy, strong growth and profitability. “We decided to take advantage of the

superior performance of the company in the accumulated of June to reduce our losses, since it has had a lower performance than the index since its inclusion, with a drop of 21.5%, while the Ibovespa had a fall of 16.9%”, emphasize the strategists.

BBA’s stock portfolio now includes Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Eletrobras (ELET3), Energisa (ENGI11), Gerdau (GGBR4), Multiplan (MULT3), Petrobras (PETR4), Suzano (SUZB3 ), Totvs (TOTS3) and Vale (VALE3).

