Itaú BBA’s 10 favorite stocks to buy and protect in the 2nd semester – Money Times

O Itaú BBA published this Monday its preferred stocks for the second half with some changes. Analysts withdrew the role of WEG (WEGE3), which had been in the portfolio since September 2021. During this period, the stock dropped 32%.

According to analysts, there is no trigger for the action to be reclassified in the short term, “as we believe investors are concerned about lower growth prospects ahead”.

In return, the BBA included the Gerdau (GGBR4), “the first choice of our steel and mining team”.

“Although the prices of commodities are a concern for investors, the Gerdau has exposure to the North American market, which has tight supply and demand and favorable winds from the US infrastructure law. USA“, puts.

In addition, the bank highlights that the company has been showing good results in recent quarters and is a highlight in the sector, trading at an attractive valuation of 2x EV/Ebitda (company value over operating income).

“Looking ahead, we also like the fact that the company does not have exposure to the prices of the iron oreas their local peers do,” he says.

cellulose touch

O Itau also added the suzano (SUSB3) among the stocks to buy now. According to analysts, the company’s fundamentals have improved, supported by higher prices and dynamics of supply and demand.

“This leads us to believe that the stock can be a good vehicle to increase our exposure to commodities at this moment”, he says.

Still according to BBA, although the market prefers companies with strong cash flow generation and robust dividends“We appreciate the capital allocation, taking the opportunity to invest in highly efficient projects while the current operation benefits from high spo prices”.

See the portfolio:

Companyticker
Bank of BrazilBAAS3
BTG PactualBPAC11
electrobrasELET11
energeticENGI11
GerdauGGBR4
multiplanMULT3
PetrobrasPETR4
suzanoSUSB3
TotvsTOTS3
OKVALE3

