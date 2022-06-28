“I’ve seen him in a mall in Rio de Janeiro and a bad will…”; Benja detonates Flamengo holder and ‘bomb’ declaration on the web

the communicator Benjamin Back criticized the attacker a lot gabigol, Flamengo idol. The presenter of the program “Arena SBT”, which aired in the early hours of this Tuesday (28), brought backstage of some situations and said that shirt 9 is the most arrogant player he has ever met. Benja’s statement has had a lot of repercussions on the web and caught the nation’s attention.

“I really liked Gabigol. As a player, he is indisputable, he is part of the national team in Flamengo’s history. I would like Gabigol on my team. As much as he is going through a bad phase, I think Gabigol plays a lot. But he’s the most arrogant player I’ve ever met.. He had never met a player as arrogant as Gabigol. And he wasn’t. Very fine people when I interviewed him in Santos“, said Benja before concluding.

“When I went to interview in the Libertadores final, he was the only Flamengo player who didn’t want to be interviewed. I said: ‘it’s not for me, you’re talking for Brazil, for the Flamengo fans’. It was arrogant. I’ve seen him in a mall in Rio de Janeiro and a bad will to take pictures with people. He’s the most arrogant player I’ve ever met.”, added.

Gabigol has always been a player controversial, since when he started at Santos. In Flamengo, being the club with the biggest fans in Brazil, this was even more evident. There are those who love him, there are those who hate him for various things, on and off the field.

The shirt 9 is in Colombia for the clash of the round of 16 of the Libertadores between Tolima and Flamengo. Rubro-Negro knows that this competition represents a lot and Dorival Júnior “brains his head” to define the starting lineup.