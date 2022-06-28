Jeep Renegade: Limted version will return in the 2023 line

The Limited version of the Jeep Renegade will return to the SUV on the 2023 line. The novelty is already in the Brazilian Labeling Program (PBE), published by Inmetro.

The expectation is that the model will be an intermediate option and should cost approximately R$ 150 thousand.

The Renegade Limited will have a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, which offers 185 horsepower and 27.5 kgfm of torque, coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission.

It is worth remembering that the compact SUV won this engine recently. Check the option evaluation Trailhawk T270 Flex 4×4 AT9 in this link.

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk T270

