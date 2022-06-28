Jesuit Barbosa receives warm messages from colleagues and the web gets emotional

Jesuit Barbosa is angry only when he is playing the Jovein wetland. Behind the scenes, the actor has already won the hearts of the entire cast who, this Sunday (26), held a celebration to celebrate another year of the artist’s life.

Turning 31 years old, Jesuíta received emotional messages for the Pernambuco native. “Jesuit, this is your fictional aunt recording a message to touch your heart,” said Camila Morgado. “You are a great partner. I am very proud to work with you.” commented Marcos Palmeira, his father in the telenovela.

Netizens also made a point of sending congratulations to one of the actors who won over Brazilians in prime time television.

“What a beautiful message!! Congratulations to this young man, who plays a beautiful role, may this character continue to be part of you”wrote a follower. “May Jove be just the beginning of your brilliant journey. Happy day, Jesus!” celebrated a fan. “Congratulations, has JUMA already made the Cake or does she have REIVAAA today?!” joked an internet user.

Alanis Guillen opens up about her relationship with Jesuíta Barbosa

the connection between Allanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa in the soap opera Pantanal was the subject of comments on social networks about the possibility of dating outside fiction. However, the actress made it very clear that her co-worker is just a great friend and that the intimacy was growing, but without ulterior motives.

“No [há namoro], he is a great partner. This story came about because our connection is very free. We ended up creating intimacy.” explained the famous, adding: “People end up creating narratives, but that’s why: it’s an affection, a respect, we really admire each other and love each other very well”.

However, one of the directors of Pantanal, Noa Bressane, confirmed that they were dating outside the telenovela, but did not explain further details about the situation. “I have no doubt that they are dating. So, I don’t know under what contract, right?”, said.

