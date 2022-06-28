Jesuíta Barbosa reveals that she identifies with some characteristics of Jove, her character in Pantanal: “Confusion of contrasts”

The actor Jesuit Barbosacomes the leverage of a brilliant career when interpreting Jove in “wetland”, soap opera shown on TV Globo. In an interview with the newspaper The globe, the artist talked about his character and said that he has characteristics that he also identifies with.

“He’s not an alpha male, he doesn’t have the body of a heartthrob, he’s broken, gauche, with nuances. And, like me, he creates confusion, until the function of fragility, of masculine and feminine contrasts is understood”, said. According to the actor, the rhythm of his character changes because he has past traumas: “Jove is experiencing an existential crisis, with traumas to resolve. I couldn’t make him happy, outwardly, which, by the way, is far from me, I’m introspective. I brought him closer to me. His pauses distance him from the soap opera thing, right? Sometimes I think I don’t know how to write a novel?“, he confessed.

During the interview, Jesuíta also highlighted themes such as ego and sexuality, believing that in TV this approach is changing in recent times. “I feel that there is a desire to include in the telenovela something related to my perspective, to the projects I have done, where there is reflection on the gay and sexuality. They want to extrapolate those barriers there, that’s good!” tells the actor.

As the protagonist of the soap opera, the actor said he still doesn’t think he’s beautiful and that it took a long time to accept himself as he is. “I don’t think I’m handsome, no! It took me a while to accept my thinness, even in our fatphobic society. I couldn’t take my shirt off in public. It was the theater that gave me physical individual freedom. Today I even like my strange beauty”he reflected.