Journalist defends himself from criticism after being the first to disclose Klara Castanho’s pregnancy







Matheus Baldi defended himself from criticism after exposing Klara Castanho case Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Matheus Baldi

Matheus Baldi was the first to make public the information that Klara Castanho was pregnant. The actress was a victim of rape and asserted a right guaranteed by law and gave the baby up for voluntary adoption. Last Monday, the journalist defended himself from criticism and said he deleted his post as soon as he learned that the 21-year-old artist had been a victim of sexual violence.

In an account on SBT’s ‘Fofocalizando’ program, Baldi said that the story began when he received an alert from some followers about possible changes in Klara’s body. He says he has tried to contact the actress’ advice, but has not received a response. In the sequence, the journalist said that he received the information from “a very reliable source” about the pregnancy.

“Six days after this person told me, I received a call from a person who had evidence, certainty, that the actress Klara Castanho was pregnant. Upon receiving this information from the person having evidence and giving me certainty of that pregnancy, I immediately sent a message to Klara Castanho. […] I also formalized an email to Klara Castanho’s press office, asking if that information was correct,” he reported.

“Several notes that I deal with and investigate, several times the advisor doesn’t answer, the artist doesn’t answer, but I, having enough evidence, I make it public, safe within my verification process”, he added.

On May 24, Baldi published a publication in which he wrote that Klara Castanho had given birth 15 days ago, but that he did not want to make the news public. The journalist said that the publicist called him twice minutes after posting. In the first contact, she asked him to delete the content. On the second call, after speaking with a lawyer, she told him that Klara had been raped.

“At that very moment I said, ‘Of course, I’m going to erase it.’ And I blacked out. It was a few minutes later, but at the same time it tormented me and, later, Klara sent me a message thanking me for what I had done. But I’m not going to expose here the message that Klara sent me”, he said.

“At that moment when I deleted Klara’s post, I was fully aware that it stopped being gossip, it stopped being news, it was a crime, and even the criminal has to pay for it. me to get into this story. I archived it, I deleted it, I never touched this story again. I can’t be held responsible for everything that, later, people knowing what it was about, did. But I never touched this story again because it wasn’t more than my remit. And she would only speak up if she wanted to, I never asked for it. That story was over there”, he justified.

understand the case

Klara Castanho did not intend to make the intimate situation public. However, a nurse at the hospital where she gave birth passed on the information to journalist Leo Dias, who told Antonia Fontenelle.

During a live, the influencer revealed the case. She did not mention Klara’s name, but gave all the clues that led to the actress. Afterwards, Leo Dias published an article with details of the case, such as the place, date and weight of the child. The report was removed from the air on Saturday night after the negative repercussion of the case.

Voluntary delivery for adoption

In an open letter, Klara revealed that she discovered the pregnancy at an advanced stage and decided to have the child even with the right guaranteed by law to rape. Subsequently, she opted for the voluntary delivery of the baby for adoption, another right provided for in the Constitution.

The measure is guaranteed by the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA), which provides that women who become pregnant and are unable or unwilling to keep the babies can hand them over for adoption without being held responsible for the act.

The process is confidential for both mother and child. The woman is heard and accompanied by a technical team. The Judiciary monitors and authorizes the process. The baby is referred for adoption by people registered in the National Adoption and Reception System.