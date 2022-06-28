Jove gets angry with ‘trairage’, takes courage and gives José Lucas a go

Situation with brother, who continues to opine on Jove’s relationship with Juma, will become unsustainable

The atmosphere between Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will get even more tense in the next chapters of wetland. With the approach of the older brother with Juma (Alanis Guillen), the youngest of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will take an unexpected action in the plot.

In scenes that have already aired, Irandhir Santos’ character fell in love with Maria Marruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes). The pawn was disgusted to discover that the jaguar girl has resumed her relationship with the aspiring pawn. José Lêoncio’s eldest son has even declared himself to Juma.

In scenes scheduled to air this Monday (27), José Lucas will ask to pay for Juma’s oxen. However, the brother’s attitude will not make Jove happy. Annoyed by his ex-girlfriend’s proximity to Zé Lucas, he will go to the pedestrian shed to seek explanations.

After going after his brother, Juma’s ex-boyfriend wants the older one to answer his questions. “How do you know that?” he will ask. “You don’t seem that close to your wife,” José Lucas will reply, mocking. The conversation between the two turns ugly, and Tiberius (Guito) will separate them.