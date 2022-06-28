Judge who prevented legal abortion of child is invited to Health hearing

Judge who prevented an 11-year-old from carrying out a legal termination of pregnancy will participate in a public hearing on abortion, after an invitation from the Bolsonaro government (Photo: Solon Soares/Agência ALESC)

  • Bolsonaro government plans to hold a public hearing on abortion this Tuesday (28)

  • Ministry of Health invited judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, who prevented the legal abortion of an 11-year-old child

  • Bolsonaro government public hearing aims to further restrict abortion in Brazil

This Tuesday (28), the Ministry of Health promotes a public hearing to discuss legal abortion. In practice, resolutions should make it difficult to interrupt pregnancy in Brazil. According to journalist Andréia Sadi, from g1, among the guests of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the hearing is Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, the judge who prevented the legal abortion of a raped 11-year-old child. However, she stated that she will not be able to participate.

The judge removed the child, a victim of rape, from the family, placed her in a shelter and denied her the right to a legal abortion. At 22 weeks pregnant, the girl’s mother discovered the pregnancy and took her to a university hospital in Santa Catarina for an abortion. The medical team refused to do the procedure without a court authorization – even though, legally, this is not necessary.

At the hearing, Joana Zimmer questioned whether the girl “could bear to stay a little longer”, referring to the pregnancy. After the exposure of the case by the portal The Intercept Brasil, the girl managed to have a legal abortion. The judge, in turn, accepted a transfer with promotion, which would have been offered before the case.

According to the g1 portal, organizations that defend women’s rights tried to register for the event, but were prevented from participating.

In addition to Joana Zimmer, other women openly against abortion were also invited to the event, such as MPs Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and Carla Zambelli (PL-SP). Valeria Huber, adviser to former US President Donald Trump, will also be at the public hearing.

The Bolsonaro government intends to hold the public hearing to make it difficult for women to access the right to legal abortion. The Ministry of Health’s new booklet states that all abortion is illegal.

See the list of the Ministry of Health, released by g1, of participants in the public hearing:

  • Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations – Febrasgo Prof. Dr. Osmar Ribeiro Colas

  • Federal Council of Medicine – CFM Allan Cotrin do Nascimento and Gieselle Crosara Lettieri

  • National Academy of Medicine

  • Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science – Dr. Lia Zanotta Machado

  • Fiocruz – Nísia Trindade Lima Indication: Dr. José Paulo P. Júnior – IFF/FIOCRUZ

  • Dr Lenise Garcia

  • Dr Luciana Lopes

  • Federal Nursing Council

  • Ivone Abolnik;

  • Valerie Huber – Advisor to Former US President Donald Trump

  • Margareth Martins Portella – Counselor of Cremerj

  • Dr. Ubatan Loureiro Junior

  • MMDHF – Representative Angela Gandra – National Secretary for the Family / Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights

  • Federal Council of Psychology – CFP Indication: Alessandra Santos de Almeida

  • Ana Muñoz dos Reis – National Secretary of Policies for Women / Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights

  • Joint Parliamentary Front Against Abortion and in Defense of Life – Coordination: Dep. Chris Tonietto

  • Senator Eduardo Girao

  • Deputy Bia Kicis

  • Deputy Janaina Paschoal

  • DPU – Federal Public Defender General – Daniel de Macedo Alves Pereira DPU appointment: Dr. Daniela Corrêa Jacques Brauner – Coordinator of the Women’s Working Group

  • CNMP – National Council of the Public Ministry – President: Antônio Augusto Brandão de Aras

  • Ives Grandra Filho – Minister TST

  • Public defender Danilo de Almeida Martins

  • Judge Joana Ribeiro – holder of the district of Tijucas

  • CONDEGE – National Council of Defenders and General Public Defenders – Nalida Coelho Monte

