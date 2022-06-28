Julia Dalavia, a Guta de Pantanal, made a romantic pair with José Lencio in Emmy-winning soap opera

Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Jos Lencio (Marcos Palmeira) from Pantanal (photo: Divulgao – TV Globo)

in the air like guttadaughter of Tenrio (Murilo Bencio) and Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) in Pantanal, Julia Dalavia was the protagonist of a 6 pm plot on TV Globo that won the International Emmy in 2020 in the best telenovela category.

The actress lived Laila Faiek in earth rfos, story written by Duca Rachid and Thelma Guedes. The star made a romantic pair with Renato Geswho interpreted the Jamil Zarif. It is worth noting that the star was also in Pantanal, as José Lencio in the first phase.

Julia also made guest appearances in As Canalhas (2013), Meu Passado Me Condena (2013), Em Famlia (2014) and Velho Chico (2016). She has had characters in Boogie Oogie (2014), Justice (2016), The Days Were Like This (2017) and The Other Side of Paradise (2017).

In a recent interview with Marie Claire magazine, the artist said that recording in the Pantanal was transformative. ‘ a place of sovereign nature and very present. When I arrived there for the first time, the frequency, hearing the sound of nature and the noise of silence were very impressive. It takes you to another place of presence; I felt like a beastsaid the famous.

