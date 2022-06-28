Justice converts the arrest of the soldier responsible for the stabbing death of the elderly couple into preventive | Rio de Janeiro



Rio – The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro converted into preventive, this Monday (27), the arrest in flagrante delicto of frigate captain Cristiano Lacerda, 49, suspected of stabbing an elderly couple to death last Saturday, in the Botanical Garden, in the South Zone of Rio. According to the police, the victims were murdered because Cristiano did not accept the end of his relationship with Felipe da Silva Coelho, the son of the elderly.

Felipe and Cristiano were in the process of separating since the last Carnival, but they still lived in the same apartment. Geraldo Coelho, 73, and Osélia Coelho, 72, will be buried in Ceará this Tuesday (28).

The decision was published at the custody hearing on Monday, as the military’s defense had asked for his provisional release.

“This is a very serious crime, in which the custodian killed the victims, parents of his ex-partner, with knife blows. The seriousness of the conduct is very accentuated and indicates the most absolute inadequacy of the custodian to social life, since he the victims’ lives using an extremely cruel means, taking advantage of the condition of the elderly, the close relationship and using a resource that made it impossible for both to defend themselves, since the couple would be sleeping. that he would have tried to kill an ex-wife and killed himself trying to collide with the vehicle he was driving, corroborating the inadequacy to social life, as mentioned above”, said the judge of the 17th Criminal Court, Rachel Assad.

Also according to the decision, Rachel mentions that Cristiano would have already tried to kill an ex-wife and kill himself, when trying to crash the car he was driving. With this, the magistrate highlighted the need to convert prison into preventive as a guarantee of public order.

“It should be noted that one of the witnesses, the victim’s son, reported that he was previously attacked by the custodian, which indicates, in a concrete way, that the prisoner’s attacks can compromise the criminal investigation”, corrected the magistrate, stressing that the ” emotional lack of control is a factor that can contribute to witnesses feeling constrained to testify”.

So far, witnesses to the crime have not yet been heard. With that, the judge claimed the “need to protect the procedural instruction, especially because it is a crime of murder, which directly impacts the people involved or who have witnessed the facts”.

Cristiano was hospitalized at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Gávea, and was transferred, on Sunday (26), to the Marcílio Dias Naval Hospital, in Lins de Vasconcelos, North Zone of Rio. The murder continues to be investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station. So far, the Brazilian Navy has not yet commented on the case.