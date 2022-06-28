Justice determines that Vasco x Sport take place at Maracanã

Justice determined that the match between Vasco and Sport, on July 3, for the 16th round of Serie B, take place at Maracanã, as Cruzmaltino wanted. The club, however, had been vetoed by the consortium, but filed a lawsuit in court and won the assent. The tendency is for Flamengo to appeal the decision. In a note, the association of São Januário highlights that, soon, it will bring information about ticket sales.

Among the main points highlighted to support his position, the titular judge of the 51st Civil Court of the Court of Justice, Alessandro Oliveira Félix, highlights item 03 of the Permission Term which says that: “subject to the availability of dates, other clubs in the State of Rio de Janeiro will be allowed to play official matches at Maracanã”.

In another passage, the magistrate makes a point of stressing that Flamengo does not own the Maracanã:

“The defendant only holds the right to permission to use the public property in a precarious way, being a mere permissionaire of the complex, and not, the owner”, he said.

Judge Alessandro Oliveira Félix also highlights the second clause, fifth paragraph, item B, item X of the Term, which says that “the licensee must allow the use of the Stadium in equal conditions by the other professional football clubs”. And he adds by stressing:

“Therefore, it is understood that, again, if there is no departure scheduled for the date in question, it is necessary to observe what the Term of Permission of Use determines, not disturbing the schedule previously carried out”.

The magistrate also recalls other clauses provided for in the Term:

“Nevertheless, it appears that said Term determines that the defendant has to manage the operation in order to host the largest number of first-line football matches at the Stadium (clause two, paragraph one). The Term also talks about the equality between the clubs in Rio and this determination is indicated in item 3 of the proposal presented by the defendant (pages 154 et seq.)”.

Same rate as game against Cruzeiro

In the court decision, Vasco, however, was unable to obtain the same financial conditions that Fluminense has at Maracanã, as requested by Cruzmaltino. The magistrate understood that, because Tricolor bears the expenses of the stadium along with Flamengo, it is not fair that the São Januário club has the same benefits.

Therefore, it was established that Vasco will have to pay the same R$ 250,000 in rent that he paid in the 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro at the beginning of the month.

The judge also points out that, if Flamengo does not comply with the decision, it is under penalty of a fine of R$ 2 million.

Legal battle and interventions

The imbroglio involving the match between Vasco and Sport won legal battles and also some external interventions throughout the process. In addition to the dispute in court between Cruzmaltino and Flamengo/Consórcio, the State Government, through the Civil House, notified Rubro-Negro and Fluminense (intervening party) to reconsider the veto of transferring the match to Maracanã, under penalty of of sanctions.

At the same time, councilors Alexandre Isquierdo (União Brasil-RJ) and Tarcísio Motta (PSOL-RJ) joined the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP-RJ) criticizing the Consortium’s decision and rebutting the arguments that supported the veto, such as the of the pitch and the schedule planned for the stadium.