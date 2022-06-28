Kalil says he believes security forces won’t support Zema

Pre-candidate for governor, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) said this Monday (27) that he does not believe that the security forces of Minas Gerais will support the reelection attempt of the current governor, Romeu Zema (Novo), because he did not fulfill the salary recomposition agreement that was signed with the category.

The former mayor of Belo Horizonte completed a pre-campaign agenda in the city of Barbacena, in Campo das Vertentes, where he received the Medal of Order of Municipal Legislative Merit.

“I don’t believe they are with Governor Zema because it’s a very serious class and this very serious class doesn’t accept this kind of thing. If there’s a class that complies, it’s the police class, both military, civilian and prison agents,” said Kalil.

“It was a class that went through a demoralization. They are family members. You can’t have a project that comes from Governor Zema, goes to the Assembly, is approved and the governor himself says ‘I was just kidding, there won’t be any more increases’. That’s what the police didn’t accept,” he continued.

Kalil referred to the episode in which Zema, in early 2020, closed an agreement with public security to grant salary recomposition in three installments: 13% in 2020, 12% in 2021 and 12% in 2022.

The project was approved by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), but the governor decided to veto the last two installments that he himself proposed. At the beginning of 2022, the category even carried out a kind of “white strike” demanding the concession of the two vetoed 12% installments.

Zema resisted, granted only 10.06%, an index applied to all civil servants, and again vetoed extra percentages for public safety. On the other hand, he increased the number of annual installments of the uniform allowance from one to four, in the amount of R$ 2,000 each.

“The problem (of the category) of public safety was a problem of broken promises. It wasn’t a raise or no raise issue. What they can’t do is promise because they are family members who have been without salary recomposition for seven years”, said Alexandre Kalil.

In Barbacena, the former mayor of Belo Horizonte was accompanied by the coordinator of Lula’s campaign in Minas, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes, and by the president of the Minas Gerais PT, state deputy Cristiano Silveira. Also present were former senator Hélio Costa, state deputy Glaycon Franco (PV) and the mayor of the municipality, Professor Nilton (Avante).