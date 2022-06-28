Klara Castanho: Coren visits hospital to investigate case – 06/28/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP) visited, this Monday (27), the health institution that would have leaked information about actress Klara Castanho. In a statement, the entity says that it awaits the release of internal documents to proceed with the investigation of the facts and identification of those involved.

The 21-year-old artist revealed this weekend that she was the victim of a rape, became pregnant and gave the child up for adoption after birth. She reported that, still under the effect of the birth anesthesia, a nurse threatened her with the leak of her situation.

“On the day the child was born, I, still anesthetized from postpartum, was approached by a nurse who was in the operating room. She asked questions and threatened: ‘Imagine if such a columnist discovers this story’. a hospital, a place that was supposed to welcome and protect me,” Klara wrote on her Instagram.

Coren-SP says that it investigates a possible ethical violation committed by a professional who would have leaked information regarding the actress. In a note released this Tuesday (28), the entity asks for caution, “although society awaits immediate responses to the case”.

Klara Castanho spoke about the case after presenter Antonia Fontenelle, who, even without mentioning the actress’s name, described her situation in detail on social media. “Giving birth to a child and not wanting to see and have it spawned by chance is a crime, yes. Only those who have never been to a shelter find this adoption story cute,” wrote the pre-candidate for federal deputy on Instagram. “The name of it is helpless abandonment.”

The actress went public to respond to the accusations and published an open letter on two social networks. After the public exhibition of the story, several artists expressed support for it, such as Ana Maria Braga, Taís Araújo and Giovanna Antonelli.​

Read the full note below:

“In relation to the alleged leak of confidential information by a nursing professional, Coren-SP informs that it attended the health institution last Monday and is awaiting the release of internal documents to proceed with the investigation of the facts and identification of those involved.

Although society awaits immediate responses to the case, it is necessary to be careful so that there is no breach of formal rites or the dissemination of more confidential information, mainly preserving the victim of this delicate situation.

Coren-SP remains attentive to the unfolding of the case and values ​​safety in the assistance to the population and ethics and humanization in the professional practice of nursing.”

with BIANKA VIEIRA, KARINA MATIAS and MANOELLA SMITH