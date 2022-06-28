Klara Castanho: Flávia Alessandra supports actress

Actress Flávia Alessandra, 48, used social media to express her support and solidarity with her colleague Klara Castanho, 21. The young woman was exposed after being raped, getting pregnant and giving the baby up for adoption.

On her personal Instagram profile, the star of serials such as “Alma Gêmea” (2005) and “Salve-se Quem Puder” (2021) reposted a video in which Klara talks about the challenges of being a woman in today’s society.

“Difficult days for women in Brazil and in the world. A little love this Sunday”, wrote Flávia yesterday afternoon, in the caption of the post. Klara herself manifested herself in the publication, commenting with a heart emoji as a sign of thanks.

Klara Castanho’s name was widely cited in the press and on social media this weekend, after the actress posted an open letter on her social media, confirming rumors that she had given birth to a child and given him up for adoption. The pregnancy is the result of sexual violence to which Klara was a victim.

Speculation around the actress began after Antônia Fontenelle — the widow of Marcos Paulo, who was also married to Flávia Alessandra — commented on the baby’s donation. Antonia did not name Klara by name, but the clues provided by her about the identity of the child’s mother allowed several internet users to conclude who it was.