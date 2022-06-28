Klara Castanho gives a maturity class to Dias, Baldi and Fontenelle

What do adults do in the face of one of the most horrible tragedy, and that, at the same time, force us to make quick decisions? They reflect. They look for solutions. They think before they speak and seek support, either from the family or from specialists such as lawyers, doctors, etc. This is what actress Klara Castanho, only 21 years old, did in the face of a tragedy that many of us, who are old enough to be her parents, tremble just imagining the possibility of happening to us.

Journalists Léo Dias and Matheus Baldi and youtuber Antonia Fontenelle, responsible for leaking the case, which made Klara, again super mature, wrote an open letter telling her everything that happened and her decisions, they are old enough to be parents of the actress. But they were far from being mature, ethical and serious (things that Klara squanders).

After being the victim of a rape and finding out she was pregnant, a never-ending tragedy, she saved herself. She sought support from her family. She looked for a lawyer. And, armed with information, she looked for the alternative that would be less terrible for her (if that pain can be alleviated) and also the best for the child’s future.

She understood the law and learned that in Brazil there is the possibility of making a “direct delivery” for adoption. She did everything according to the law. Which means she was heard by experts who attested to the seriousness of her desire. And, also, that the baby would go immediately to a family that was in line for adoption. This means that those who adopted would be qualified.

In other words, he had already gone through a series of interviews with psychologists and social workers who attested to his ability to exercise parenting. Safer, impossible.

Klara’s impeccable planning, even in the face of a nightmare, was meant to be anonymous, in which she is absolutely right. After all, it is an intimate, painful issue. But she couldn’t fulfill that wish because “adults” decided to interfere and, armed with a lack of ethics and misinformation, exposed Klara’s life and spread absurdities.

It all started with a post by journalist Matheus Baldi on May 24, saying that Klara had given birth to a child. At the request of the actress herself, this post was deleted, but the news spread. A nurse leaked the case to journalists. And because of that (I imagine the nurse is also an “adult”), Klara’s life has become an even bigger nightmare (although that is possible).

Léo Dias was informed of the case and told the actress that he would not say anything. But, in an interview with Danilo Gentili, when asked about a story he couldn’t tell, he said that it was a case of an actress and that it was “an evil”. “The karma will be great”, “the bill will arrive”, he said, threatening? THE victim!

Last week, Antônia Fontenelle recorded an absurd video, where she says, without mentioning Klara’s name, that a 20-year-old Globo actress would have given her baby. “This is a 21-year-old actress from Globo, did this girl get pregnant, did she hide the pregnancy? She ordered the child to be given away, said “take it off, I don’t even want to see it”. She tells in the video that the girl claimed to be a victim of rape. In other words, she said all this knowing the fact, or, perhaps, she doubted the victim, which is quite possible.

Adoption is not “take to create”

In the video, Fontenelle also offers to “take care of the baby or find someone to take care of”. And he claims that the actress would have committed a crime: “abandonment of the incapable”.

No, people, Klara, adult, conscious, did everything within the law. Léo Dias and Antonia don’t seem to understand anything about adoption legislation, and they didn’t even learn about it before talking nonsense.

Baby adoption doesn’t work you “giving the child to raise”. Or offering to “catch”. This is an old practice, most of the time illegal and condemned by all experts. Adults should know the basics of Brazilian law, right? Even more so when they are communicators, journalists.

With the terrible repercussion of their attitudes, Léo, Matheus and Antonia are trying to justify themselves. I know it’s asking too much, but they could also look at Klara’s attitudes and see if they learn a little bit to behave like ethical and conscientious adults.

The days have been awful for us women, with one horrible news after another. As, for example, the case of the 11-year-old girl who became pregnant from a rape and was humiliated by a judge and removed from her mother. And now, we suffer seeing all of Klara’s suffering and the way she was treated by those who had to protect her, doctors, nurses, journalists.

In the midst of this horror, seeing Klara’s attitude is inspiring. Even going through this nightmare, she still had time to thank her friends, like the presenter and actress Maisa who posted a photo with her friend and said: “Love that overflows. come and go”

Both belong to a generation of girls who are conscientious, know their rights and are extremely mature. These are the girls who can, as Caetano would say: “save us from this darkness and nothing else.”