Know the two options to watch the game between Corinthians and Boca Juniors for Libertadores

Corinthians enters the field tonight, at 9:30 pm, to face Boca Juniors for the round of 16 of Libertadores. The match will be played at Neo Química Arena and has two television broadcast options.

For fans who are not in Itaquera tonight, the match between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, from Argentina, will be broadcast on an open network by SBT. Another option is to follow the duel for the Conmebol TVa subscription channel of the confederation.

There is still the possibility for fans to follow everything about the game through My Timon. There are three options with all the game information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 5:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium. THE live also starts at 1 pm;

Timão needs a win to start ahead in search of a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition. The return game between Corinthians and Boca Juniors takes place next Tuesday, July 5th, at Bombonera.

