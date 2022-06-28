Know who was Tárik Lima, singer who died in a motorcycle accident

The motorcycle accident that took the life of Tárik Lima, 25, and his girlfriend, Gabrielle Oliveira, 22, this weekend, interrupted the artist’s career at its peak. Born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, the brega funk singer first became famous in his neighborhood, Mangabeira. The son of an agent of the João Pessoa Urban Mobility Secretariat (Semob-JP), he used to sing in bars and neighborhood churches.

Fame arrived in 2020, with the remix of Bate com Vontade, featuring Mc Dricka and Dadá Boladão. The hit was successful on the networks and won challenges on TikTok and Instagram. After him, the singer also released Eu Vou Te Empurrar, which has already surpassed 540 thousand views on YouTube, and Eu Vou Te Achar, both with MC Tetéu.

Tárik and Gabrielle died last weekend after a motorcycle accident. While the girl died at the scene, the artist was rescued and taken to the Trauma Hospital, but died moments later due to cardiac arrest.

The couple were in Bayeux, in the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, when the motorcycle they were on collided with a car. Gabrielle, who was on the back, died instantly. Tárik was preparing to amputate one of his legs, due to bacteria, but he died 24 hours after his companion. He had already been informed of the young woman’s death.

The singer’s body has already been released and the wake took place on the morning of this Monday (27/6), as informed by the singer’s team. In the comments on Instagram, many fans of Tárik mourned his death. “Tárik was at the beginning of a big dream,” wrote a follower.

