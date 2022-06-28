Korean Air flies again with its giant Airbus A380 plane





This Monday (27), Korean Air resumed commercial flights with the Airbus A380 on the Seoul – New York route, initially with three weekly flights, which from July will become daily. The last regular operation of the superjumbo of the company in the United States was in March 2020, due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Aviacionline points out, flight KE-81 was operated by an A380 registered as HL7614, which took off from Incheon International Airport at 10:02 am local time and landed at John Airport. F. Kennedy at 11:13 am.

With the opening of the borders in South Korea, Korean Air started the reactivation of the largest aircraft in its fleet, this due to the increase in passenger demand, the airline plans to put into service three A380s of its fleet of 10 by the end of this year





The A380s operating this route have a capacity of 407 seats in three classes, including 12 in First Class94 in Business Class and 301 in economy. You superjumbos from Korean Air have a store duty-free integrated and a Lounge Barthe latter located on the upper floor.

According to South Korean government statistics, in 2019 between Seoul and New York, 782,760 passengers and 77,502 tons of cargo were transported in 3,109 air operations: it is the second largest market between South Korea and the United States, after Los Angeles.



