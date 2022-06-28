Kyrie Irving finally decides his future for the next season

nba_kyrie_irving_finally_decide_your_future_for_the_next_season

According to insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyrie Irving has exercised his player option to receive $36.5 million in the upcoming NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Charania noted that the point guard “is ignoring various trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant” and said, “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different get us into tomorrow. decision to continue. See you in the fall.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Monday afternoon that the Lakers were the only team interested in Irving if he didn’t opt ​​for his current contract.

Irving recently revealed a list of teams he would be open to negotiations for, the Lakers being one of those.

As Woj also noted, there was no interest from the Nets in what the Lakers could offer in a trade, which would be Russell Westbrook and some draft picks.

With the end of the soap opera, we will see how the Lakers will act in the coming days. The free agency starts on the 30th and still promises emotions.

Lakers Still Interested in John Wall

UPDATE: According to Adrian Wojnarowski, following a buyout deal with the Wizards, John Wall will sign with the Clippers for next season.

Have you ever heard that for a team to succeed with LeBron James, you have to surround him with good pitchers. But it seems that although everyone knows this, the Lakers swim against the curve.

From Rajon Rondo to Dennis Schroder and more recently Russell Westbrook, the Lakers have maintained a pattern of point guards who don’t have shooting as their best quality to play alongside LeBron.

Amid rumors by Kyrie Irving later this Monday, insider Marc Stein confirmed that the Lakers still have an interest in Rockets point guard John Wall, if Houstou’s team opts for the buyout.

“The interest in Wall from the Clippers and the Heat, if he finally makes it into free agency, has been mentioned for months. I’ve also been warned that the Lakers – tough as they remain in trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Wall, attaching draft capital as an added bonus – would consider Wall as a casting candidate if he’s available on the buyout market.”

If you’ve followed the rumors in the last trade deadline, the Lakers were heavily linked to Wall in a deal that would have included Westbrook. It was a matter of swapping players with high contracts and who weren’t collaborating with their teams. The issue came with the draft compensation involved and the other players that would be attached to the deal, which brought the talks to an end.

Wall’s last match took place on April 23, 2021. Since then, he has been sidelined in hopes of finding a new team amid a rebuilding Rockets. And if that absence isn’t long enough to show that this scenario is one of the worst for the Lakers, Wall also had a number of injury issues that sidelined him for a long time in Washington. As of December 2018, Wall has only played 40 NBA games.

It doesn’t take an expert to say that the Lakers would be taking a big risk with Wall. A veteran’s minimum contract agreement would be the most sensible and plausible in this case. Still, the Lakers will need to make better choices even with the veteran class.

Between a point guard who barely enters the court and another who is already on the team, although he hasn’t adjusted with LeBron, we prefer to go with the second option.

With free agency very close to opening, we’ll see how the Lakers handle this situation.