Lack of food affects 1 in 4 Brazilian families, points out Datafolha

A survey by the Datafolha institute released this Monday, 27, indicates that 26% of Brazilians – or one in four citizens – do not have access to the necessary amount of food to feed their family.

According to the survey, only 62% of respondents said that the food available at home in recent months was sufficient to meet the needs of their families. Another 12% said they had leftover food.

The percentage of people affected by the feeling of food insecurity goes to 38% in the lowest income bracket, the one who receives up to two minimum wages. Among the richest, whose income exceeds ten minimum wages, the volume that points to this same feeling is 4%. In the average income bracket, from two to five salaries, it is 14%.

The research also revealed that residents of the Brazilian Northeast are the ones who point out in greater volume the lack of food at home. Altogether, 32% of Northeasterners made this nomination to the institute. The North also has a similar volume: 30%. In the South, Midwest and Southeast, the feeling of food insecurity is closer to the general result, varying between 22% and 24%.

In all the cases above, the percentages fluctuated within the survey’s margin of error when compared to the month of March, the last time the question was asked by the institute.

Nearly half of the unemployed report lack of food

Among unemployed Brazilians, the feeling of lack of food to supply the family is much higher than the general average. all in all, 42% of the unemployed pointed to this feeling that they did not have enough food to feed the people in their household. In March the percentage was 38%.

The situation is even more serious among those who have already given up looking for work, reaching 39% of this share of Brazilians. 38% of housewives also indicated the same situation and 27% of self-employed workers.

To arrive at the survey results, Datafolha interviewed 2,556 people in all regions of the country. The interviews were carried out between the 22nd and 23rd of June. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.