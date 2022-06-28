learn how you can hide your status and profile picture

O Whatsapp recently announced new privacy options in messenger. Users can now hide the “Profile Picture”, “Last Seen”, “Message” and “Status” of specific contacts in their address book. The app already offered three privacy options: “Everyone”, “My Contacts” or “Nobody”, but with the recent improvements came the “My Contacts except…” options, guaranteeing users more autonomy.

The changes, which have been in beta testing for WhatsApp since the beginning of the year, are now available on Android and iOS devices.

How to hide my status and profile picture on WhatsApp

To take advantage of the privacy improvements offered by WhatsApp, simply follow the following steps on how to hide status and profile picture on whatsapp:

Open the application and tap on the three dots located on the upper right side of the screen;

After that, select the “Settings” section, then “Account”, and “Privacy”;

Now, choose which of the privacy features you want to customize: hide your status, profile picture, last seen or scrapbook.

If the new WhatsApp privacy options have not yet appeared on your device, simply go to the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS), and update the app to the latest version.

It is worth noting that no notice will be sent after you customize the privacy features. This means that the contact in your address book chosen not to see your “Profile Picture”, “Last Seen”, “Message” and your “Status”, will not be informed that this data has been hidden from them.

The only way the contact will notice the change is when they go to view your information and find that they can’t see it. However, even then, it will not be possible for the contact to know if the action is specific to him or to all contacts in his address book.