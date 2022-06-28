Linn da Quebrada opens her heart and details her relationship with her father: “Absence”

Linn da Quebrada he opened his heart and spoke about the relationship he had with Lino, his father, who died in May of this year.

During her participation in GNT’s Saia Justa, the singer spoke about the fact that her family member was not present for a good part of her life:

“Absence was not an issue in my life. I feel like my mother was so present, even though she wasn’t around. I had a childhood and adolescence with a lot of affection”.

“I had no grudges, I met him at age 12 in front of a courtroom before our rapprochement. I was curious about what he went through, what he went through, but I didn’t hold any grudges.”assured the ex-BBB, who revealed that the situation was also important for her to get closer to her mother, with whom she only started living in her adolescence.

“I knew it was (my father’s) choices. My mother worked at a lawyer’s house, and they offered to meet my father for alimony payments. It was there that we started to receive and I met him”, explained.

Linn da Quebrada reveals expulsion

Recently, the artist vented and told during a live on Instagram that she went to record a clip in an abandoned church, but was unable to, as she was expelled.

“I was [chorando] friend. The policeman went there to kick us out! It’s serious friend! It will still appear. They kicked us out. We had to record all of this in an hour. I got kicked out friend!”, said the famous, in a chat with Naiara Azevedo.

“How tragic, huh. I thought it was the emotion of the song.” replied Naira. Linn revealed that they were kicked out because of prejudice: “I was expelled as a friend because I was a lot of transvestites”.

“Friend, we went there and cleaned it. It was an abandoned church. People! Look at Naiara!”Lina said, adding:

“They [policiais] They said, ‘You can only stay here for an hour.’ are all [elenco] transvestites! The police car drove away, so we won. Debauchery is our weapon, Naiara”.

