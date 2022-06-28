Lotofcil 2557, Quina 5882, Lotomania 2331: lottery results (27/6) – Nacional

Lotofcil has a prize of R$ 1.5 million this Monday (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa drew lots this Monday (27/6) the prizes of Lotofcil, Quina, Lotomania and Super Sete. The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo.

O State of Mines followed the counting of the tens in real time. See below how the draws were and the results of each of the games of the day.

lotofcil 2557

Lotofcil’s 2557 contest has an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million. Whoever hits the 15 numbers drawn from 01 to 25 alone wins.

Check out the dozens:

02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 17 – 18 – 21 – 22

prize

15 hits: no hits

14 hits: 261 bets, R$ 1,649.50

13 hits: 8,230 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 101,677 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 563,673 bets, BRL 5.00

Corner 5882

Quina’s 5882 contest has an estimated prize pool of R$600,000. Whoever hits the five numbers drawn from 01 to 80 alone wins.

Check out the dozens:

05 – 21 – 45 – 75 – 78

prize

5 hits: there were no winners

4 hits: 58 bets, R$ 4,455.90

3 hits: 3,608 bets, BRL 68.21

2 hits: 80,819 bets, BRL 3.04

Lotomania 2331

Lotomania’s 2331 contest has an estimated prize pool of R$ 1.8 million. Whoever hits the 20 numbers drawn among 50 chosen from 01 to 100 wins.

Check out the dozens:

01 – 10 – 21 – 24 – 29 – 32 – 40 – 41 – 46 – 48 – 51 – 54 – 68 – 69 – 81 – 87 – 90 – 91 – 93 – 99

prize

20 hits: there was no hit

there was no hit 19 hits: 3 bets, BRL 62,889.17

3 bets, BRL 62,889.17 18 hits: 83 bets, BRL 1,420.69

83 bets, BRL 1,420.69 17 hits: 708 bets, BRL 166.54

708 bets, BRL 166.54 16 hits: 3,531 bets, BRL 33.39

3,531 bets, BRL 33.39 15 hits: 13,878 bets, BRL 8.49

13,878 bets, BRL 8.49 0 hits: 1 bet, BRL 94,333.78

Super Seven 262

The Super Seven contest 262 has an estimated prize pool of R$ 3.8 million. Whoever hits the number drawn alone (0 to 9) in each of the seven columns wins.

Check out the dozens:

1st column: 2

2nd column: 8

3rd column: 8

4th column: 7

5th column: 0

6th column: 8

7th column: 3

prize