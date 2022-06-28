Lucas Viana is hospitalized with shortness of breath due to electronic cigarette use

Lucas Viana was admitted to hospital after feeling short of breath at a party because of the electronic cigarette use. In his social networks, the digital influencer and winner of the “A Fazenda 11” program warned about the harmful effects of the device.

He showed his scans but revealed that doctors will still need to evaluate his case. During his time in the hospital unit, he needed to take four IVs.

“I confess that I am coming home not very happy with the results and with what the doctors have now said. I’m going to have to go to a cardiologist for an exercise stress test and an echocardiogram,” she explained.

“Let’s take care of health now. They said it was close. The alert is there. When I get home, I’m going to throw all my vapes away and it won’t be a part of my life anymore.”

He recorded the moment he threw away all his electronic cigarettes, which were kept in a box at his house.

About the subject









Life & Art Podcast

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural topics. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker. Listen to the podcast by clicking here.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags