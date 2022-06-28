Lucas Viana is rushed to the rescue after using an electronic cigarette

Lucas Viana used Instagram to reveal that he had to be rescued in a hurry, last Sunday (26/6), during an event. Addicted to electronic cigarettes, the champion of A Fazenda 11 said that he had a shortness of breath and that an ambulance had to be called.

“I just got out of the ER. I was at the party and suddenly I was out of breath in a surreal way. Nothing came, it looked like it was clogged with saliva. I don’t know how to explain… I tried to pull [e o ar não vinha]. I was rescued by an ambulance and there they started to give me an oxygen device”, explained the influencer.

Lucas Viana Lucas Viana needed to be rushed to the rescue during an eventReproduction / Instagram lucas viana brand 1 The influencer had a shortness of breath and an ambulance had to be called to the sceneDisclosure Lucas-Viana According to Viana, they immediately put him on oxygenInstagram/Play lucas-viana The influencer is addicted to e-cigarettesreproduction Lucas-Viana-3-RED He revealed that he will now need a follow-up with a cardiologist.TV Record/Playback lucas-viana-a-fazenda Lucas was champion of A Fazenda 11reproduction Lucas Viana He participated in the reality show Are You The One?, on MTVInstagram/Play 0

“We never think it will happen to us. Today happened to me, but tomorrow it can happen to you. This here, from today, will no longer be part of my life. Stay alert, the business is serious”, added Viana. During the night, the influencer revealed that he had another crisis.

“I’ll have to go to the cardiologist for an exercise stress test and an echocardiogram. Now it’s taking care of health, because I was told it was close. ‘So young’, that’s what I listened to the most,” she concluded.

Also on Sunday, the influencer shared a video in which he threw all his e-cigarettes away. Check out.