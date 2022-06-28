Luciano Huck cuts Gilberto Gil’s talk about dictatorship and is detonated on the networks

Last Sunday (26), during a special in honor of singer Gilberto Gil, on the Domingão com Huck program, the subject of the Military Dictatorship came to the fore. However, the presenter soon cut the conversation short. Then, the fact became the target of criticism on social media.

At the moment, Gil was reporting the period in which he was persecuted by the regime that lasted 20 years. “We were arrested on December 27, 1968), fifteen days after AI-5. And then we spent January, February, got out of prison on Ash Wednesday. Then we were under house arrest in Salvador for another six months and went into exile in July 1969,” he recalled.

Next, Huck also pointed out the issue of political reprisal at the time. “Only for the youth who watch us, I think it’s important. If you imagine that because you have political differences or because you have different opinions, you spend four months in jail and six months in house arrest for thinking differently than the other, you see the insanity that is nowadays when people try to argue that you can’t think different,” he commented.

Gil then criticized people who want a similar political regime to return. “And many even want that model of governance, that model of state hegemony to come back, wanting… So many people wanting the dictatorship again,” he said.

Then the presenter cut the subject and moved on to the other topic of chat. “Now here’s the thing, let’s go back to the life of Gilberto Gil. Don’t you want to see the kitchen as it turned out?”, he asked after closing the matter.

Shortly after the program, several users did not forgive the cut and criticized Huck.

“First time I watched Domingão with Huck. When Gil talked about prison, exile… Luciano wanted to refer to our contemporaneity, Gil asked how today there are those who ask for the return of the dictatorship… Luciano can’t stand it and changed the subject… kkkkkk”, commented an internet user.

First time I watched Sunday with Huck. When Gil talked about prison, exile… Luciano wanted to refer to our contemporaneity, Gil asked how today there are those who ask for the return of the dictatorship… Luciano can’t stand it and changed the subject… kkkkkkkk — Simone Santos 📺📻💻 (@simonefmsantos) June 27, 2022

“Cutting Gilberto Gil’s speech when he repudiated the attitude of the imbeciles who, in the middle of 2022, ask for the return of the dictatorship, in addition to lack of education, is censorship. Tremendous lack of respect for the story of Gil, who was arrested, tortured and had to go into exile so he wouldn’t be killed by the milicos”, detonated another user in a comment.

Cutting Gilberto Gil’s speech when he repudiated the attitude of the imbeciles who, in the middle of 2022, ask for the return of the dictatorship, in addition to lack of education, is censorship. Tremendous lack of respect for the story of Gil, who was arrested, tortured and had to go into exile to avoid being killed by the milicos. pic.twitter.com/CpRLzFnYac — Priscila Maffia🚩☭😷🏡🏴 (@primaffia) June 27, 2022

“It hurts whoever it hurts, military dictatorship must always be debated. Today’s episode was pure lack of respect from Luciano Huck towards Gil. The AI-5 was a sad and disgusting episode, which changed our history forever. We have to be outraged,” wrote another profile.

It hurts whoever it hurts, military dictatorship must always be debated. Today’s episode was pure lack of respect from Luciano Huck towards Gil. The AI-5 was a sad and disgusting episode, which changed our history forever. We have to be outraged. — J Zaiats Ⓜ️🔰🇺🇦 (@JZaiats) June 26, 2022

