Lufthansa officially confirms that it will reactivate its Airbus A380 by summer 2023

Image: Lufthansa





After several months of speculation, Lufthansa has officially announced the reactivation of an unspecified number of its Airbus A380s for the summer of 2023. Given the lack of aircraft widebody in its intercontinental fleet, as a result of the rapid return of long-distance travel, the company is finalizing the details of the return of superjumbo to flights.

“Today we decided to put the A380, which continues to enjoy great popularity, back into service with Lufthansa in summer 2023.” announced the members of the Executive Committee of Deutsche Lufthansa, as reported by Aviacionline.

The company has planned three scenarios for the recovery of intercontinental travel in a post-COVID era: a slow return to operations, a baseline scenario, and a dynamic return with high travel demand.

The company is currently evaluating how many A380s will be reactivated and to which destinations it will fly. In October 2022, six A380s will be returned to Airbus: these aircraft were already scheduled to leave the fleet before the pandemic. With that, there are eight remaining units to return to the fleet, which have capacity for 509 passengers divided into four classes.

The company will be able to resume operations with the superjumbo in its main markets in the United States, such as New York, Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco. North America has been one of the fastest rebounding intercontinental markets for the airline during the summer season.



