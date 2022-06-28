Lula shares video of supporter in the Silvio Santos Program

Young man made an “L” with his hand during the participation of Bolsonar state deputy Frederico D’Ávila, from PL

Former president and pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) shared this Monday (June 27, 2022) a video that shows a participant from the audience of the Silvio Santos Program, of SBT, making an “L” with your hand. The gesture is associated with the PT’s name. The episode was recorded on the Sunday program (June 26), while the presenter was talking to state deputy Frederico D’Avila (PL-SP).

Silvio asked which candidate the deputy would support: “Is the Liberal Party supporting Bolsonaro, Lula, or has it not decided yet?”.

In response, Frederico says that the PL is the president’s party and, therefore, will support him. It is at this moment that the participant appears in the background, making an “L” with her hand.

Watch the moment (11s):

In a relaxed tone, Lula shared the excerpt on his social networks. “A hug for the young woman in red”wrote the PT.

The PT identified the young woman as Letícia, without specifying her surname. Until the publication of this report, the Twitter profile @tn_leticiaattributed to her by the party, was followed by Lula’s wife, the sociologist Rosângela Silvaknown as Janja, and by deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP).

Later, the party profile shared an art of Letícia doing the “L”.

At the twitterFrederico commented on his participation in the program. “I had the privilege of awarding the greatest icon of Brazilian TV, Silvio Santos, with the highest award from Alesp: the Necklace of Honor to Legislative Merit. A more than deserved tribute to those who have been bringing joy to the Brazilian people for 60 consecutive years”, published.